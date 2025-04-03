Jordan Spieth finds familiar form at Valero Texas Open with first-round 67

The tidy round coincided with the 10th anniversary of a historic 2015 season when he won five tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Masters at the age of 21. Spieth prevailed twice in 2016 and three times in 2017, then went more than three years — 83 agonizing starts — without a victory. He snapped that streak with a victory in 2021 at the Valero, the 12th PGA TOUR title of his career.