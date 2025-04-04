Amateur Ben James, 21, plays into contention at Valero Texas Open
3 Min Read
Written by Kevin Robbins
SAN ANTONIO — Ben James came to the Valero Texas Open to keep learning – about his game, about his mind, about the roving lifestyle of a PGA TOUR player.
He is now about to learn how to contend.
The 21-year-old junior at the University of Virginia posted 68-71 through two rounds in his seventh TOUR start at the Valero. He played early and finished in time for a late lunch at TPC San Antonio, where he landed in a tie for ninth at 5-under, close enough to the leaders at the time to imagine, for real, how it might feel to be in the heat of the tournament on Sunday afternoon.
James qualified for Valero by winning the Valero Texas Collegiate last fall. He shot 69-69-66 on the rugged Oaks Course in the Texas Hill Country in the cedars and limestone outcroppings of north San Antonio. He beat Josiah Gilbert of Auburn in a playoff with a birdie on the par-5 18th.
He made par there Friday when much of the field birdied it. If he was sour about it, no one could tell.
“I’m just so happy to be here in general,” James said. “Just have some fun, that’s the key.”
Benjamin James holes 16-foot birdie putt at Valero
James started the Valero with 11 points in the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program, which rewards college freshmen, sophomores and juniors for winning awards and tournaments, placing highly in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and playing in TOUR starts and major championships.
Check. Check. Check. James is the No. 3-ranked amateur in the world. He made the cut at the 2024 Rocket Classic. He made it into the U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He’s on the watch lists for the Ben Hogan and Haskins awards. He’s won six tournaments in college and has 22 top-10s. He’s a two-time first-team All-American.
And, when he finished play early Friday afternoon, he was four shots out of the lead of the Valero.
“It was a good day,” he said. “Felt really good yesterday, was really proud of myself how comfortable I was out there both days. To shoot under par today was kind of a battle.”
James is also getting a lot of on-the-job training about competitive professional golf. He’s learning the healthy way to travel, eat, exercise, hydrate, practice and build stamina, both mental and physical, for long stretches. He’s learning how to manage his time, get enough sleep and occupy his free time. He’s learning the importance of relationships on the road. He had dinner this week with Denny McCarthy and Ben Kohles, two TOUR players who went to Virginia.
“It’s busy,” James said. “There’s a lot going on.”
There’s more left. He’ll make his first start on a Saturday with a chance to do something special. (He tied for 44th in the Rocket Mortgage after a 70-70 start.)
“(I’m) confident in myself, confident in the work I’ve done beforehand, and it’s a solid two days,” he said. “Just having fun, enjoying the moment, enjoying the crowds, enjoying my mom being out here. That’s the key.”