Max Homa playing Valero Texas Open with new caddie on bag as year of transition continues

This marks the end of the longtime partnership of Homa and Joe Greiner, who had worked together full-time since 2019. Their friendship began many years earlier as a pair of California kids who grew up on the same public golf course – Vista Valencia Golf Course, a par-61, executive track in the Los Angeles suburb of Valencia. Homa was 6 years old when he first met Greiner. The two were close growing up and Greiner briefly worked for Homa in 2013 before reuniting with his childhood friend six years later.