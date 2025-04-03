Max Homa playing Valero Texas Open with new caddie on bag as year of transition continues
3 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Max Homa has a new caddie on his bag at this week’s Valero Texas Open, marking the latest change in 2025 for the six-time PGA TOUR winner.
This marks the end of the longtime partnership of Homa and Joe Greiner, who had worked together full-time since 2019. Their friendship began many years earlier as a pair of California kids who grew up on the same public golf course – Vista Valencia Golf Course, a par-61, executive track in the Los Angeles suburb of Valencia. Homa was 6 years old when he first met Greiner. The two were close growing up and Greiner briefly worked for Homa in 2013 before reuniting with his childhood friend six years later.
“Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work. We have parted ways and it will be sad to see him go,” Homa said in a statement provided to PGATOUR.COM. “I’ll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends.”
Greiner was on the bag for all six of Homa’s TOUR victories as well as his Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup appearances. Homa’s new caddie is Bill Harke. Harke has worked with numerous TOUR players, including Chris Kirk, Colt Knost and Jonas Blixt.
The caddie news is the latest in a sweeping list of changes for Homa in the past six months. Homa switched equipment manufacturers, moving from Titleist to Cobra in the offseason. He also stopped working with longtime coach Mark Blackburn last fall and briefly worked without a coach. But in October, Homa added another set of eyes – John Scott Rattan, the director of instruction at Congressional Country Club. He also has a new apparel sponsor this year, wearing Lululemon clothing along with Puma shoes.
The changes have yet to yield Homa’s desired on-course results. After struggling in the back half of 2024, Homa has yet to right the ship this season. He has not made a cut in an event with a cut since The Open Championship in July of 2024. He finished in a tie for 26th in the 58-man field at The Sentry, the season-opener, and finished T53 in the 80-man field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Homa shot 79-71 in his most recent start at THE PLAYERS Championship. He spoke candidly of his struggles after missing the cut in an interview with PGATOUR.COM.
“It's hard to care this much about something and just not get anything out of it,” Homa said. “... It's like you're in a very toxic relationship. I might be the toxic one, but it's still toxic."
Homa ranks 157th in the FedExCup and has dropped to No. 78 in the Official World Golf Ranking. It’s the first time Homa has been outside the top 70 in the OWGR since 2020. Homa is in the field at the Masters because of his T3 finish a year ago at Augusta National, but he has yet to punch a ticket to the U.S. Open or The Open.
Homa needs to be inside the top 50 of the OWGR for a spot at Royal Portrush and the top 60 for a spot at Oakmont.
“The way I work, I feel like I deserve to be the best player in the world at some point,” Homa told PGATOUR.COM in March at TPC Sawgrass. “I know that sounds crazy, but that's how I approach each day, is to be the best at it and I'm going the complete opposite direction.”
Homa will hope to chart a new direction, with a new caddie, starting this week in San Antonio at the Valero Texas Open.