Tony Finau aces to make cut while defending champion Akshay Bhatia, Ludvig Åberg fall short

“The first year I played it, it blew like 40 miles an hour and it was really, really tough,” said Daniel Berger, who shot rounds of 70-68 to tie for fifth at 6-under. “But I actually play better on tough golf courses, so when I was trying to decide between Houston (last week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open at wide and inviting Memorial Park) and here, it was pretty easy to circle this one on the schedule, knowing that it’s the test that it is.”