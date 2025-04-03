PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR concludes its stint in the Lone Star State with the Valero Texas Open, the final event before the Masters Tournament, the first major of the year.

    The Valero represents the final chance for players to play their way into the next Signature Event of the season – the RBC Heritage – via the Aon Swing 5, as the top five FedExCup points earners in the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will earn spots at Hilton Head, South Carolina.

    Sam Ryder took the first-round lead with an 9-under 64 in the afternoon wave at TPC San Antonio to sit one ahead of Keith Mitchell. Texan Jordan Spieth charged to a 5-under 67, finding familiar form in his home state. Defending champion Akshay Bhatia (2-over 74), world No. 5 Ludvig Åberg (1-under 71) and Max Homa (4-over 76) were among those that stuggled to build momentum in the final event before the Masters.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
    • Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 10 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 3-6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee group

    • 8:53 a.m: Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley (No. 10 tee)

    Featured groups

    • 9:04 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia (No. 10 tee)
    • 9:15 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Max Homa, Corey Conners (No. 10 tee)

