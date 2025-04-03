Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

Sam Ryder took the first-round lead with an 9-under 64 in the afternoon wave at TPC San Antonio to sit one ahead of Keith Mitchell. Texan Jordan Spieth charged to a 5-under 67, finding familiar form in his home state. Defending champion Akshay Bhatia (2-over 74), world No. 5 Ludvig Åberg (1-under 71) and Max Homa (4-over 76) were among those that stuggled to build momentum in the final event before the Masters.