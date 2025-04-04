2025 Masters field by the numbers: Who’s playing, how they qualified, latest betting odds, insights
Written by Will Gray
The first major of the year is a few days away, and the field is (nearly) set.
There are currently 96 players expected to tee it up next week at the Masters Tournament, with the final invite going to the winner of the Valero Texas Open if not otherwise qualified.
So, who’s playing next week? How did they get into the field, and what are performance expectations based on Masters history and recent form? We’ve broken down the field below, with updated betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as the opening round in Augusta approaches.
One note to consider: there are 20 different categories by which players can earn invitations. Those who are exempt via multiple categories are listed based on the first category by which they qualified. (For those scoring at home, Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa lead the way with exemptions via seven different categories each.)
So from Scheffler to Nicolai Højaard (and every player in between), let’s take a look at who will be traveling down Magnolia Lane in a few days, how they punched their ticket and what the latest betting markets forecast for each player:
Masters champions (lifetime exemption)
Scottie Scheffler (+350): The defending champ is a clear betting favorite as he looks to join some rarified air, as only Jack Nicklaus has won three green jackets in a four-year span.
Jon Rahm (+1300): The former world No. 1 renews his quest for a third major after finishing T45 a year ago in his Masters title defense.
Hideki Matsuyama (+2800): A winner earlier this year in Maui, Matsuyama has eight top-20s in his last 10 Masters starts including his 2021 victory.
Jordan Spieth (+3000): A decade has passed since his green jacket triumph, but he has added four finishes of T4 or better since.
Sergio Garcia (+6500): The Spaniard is best remembered for his playoff win back in 2017, but he has made just one Masters cut in six starts since.
Dustin Johnson (+10000): Still the only November winner in Augusta, Johnson is seeking his first top-10 result in a major since the 2023 U.S. Open.
Patrick Reed (+10000): Reed has been a leaderboard regular since his 2018 triumph, with four finishes of T12 or better in the last five years.
Adam Scott (+11000): A winner in the rain back in 2013, Scott has made 15 straight cuts at Augusta National dating back to 2010.
Phil Mickelson (+20000): The three-time green jacket winner was T2 in 2023 and has missed just three cuts in 31 Masters appearances.
Bubba Watson (+50000): Watson has just five top-10 finishes in 58 major starts, but two of them were victories at Augusta National.
Danny Willett (+50000): Willett has made three of seven Masters cuts since denying Jordan Spieth back-to-back green jackets in 2016.
Charl Schwartzel (+50000): The 2011 champ has a pair of top-10 finishes here since, including a T10 result in 2022.
Zach Johnson (+80000): The former Ryder Cup captain won in difficult conditions in 2007, but he hasn’t cracked the top 30 in a decade.
Bernhard Langer (+80000): Making his final Masters start on the 40th anniversary of his first win, Langer missed last year’s event because of an Achilles injury.
Angel Cabrera (+200000): Cabrera won here in 2009 and lost in a playoff in 2013, but this will be his first Masters start since 2019.
Fred Couples (+200000): Making his 40th career Masters start, Couples became the oldest player to make the cut with his T50 finish in 2023 at age 63.
Jose Maria Olazabal (+200000): A two-time Masters champ, Olazabal’s T45 finish last year was his best result in Augusta since 2014.
Vijay Singh (+200000): The Fijian is celebrating 25 years since his Masters win, and last year he made the cut here for the first time since 2018.
Mike Weir (+200000): A winner in 2003, Weir has not made the cut during an April playing of the Masters since 2014.
U.S. Open winners (last five years)
Bryson DeChambeau (+2000): The reigning U.S. Open champ finished T6 here last year, his best result in eight Masters appearances.
Wyndham Clark (+8000): Clark made his Masters debut last year as a reigning major winner, missing the cut with rounds of 73-78.
Matt Fitzpatrick (+13000): The Englishman has struggled for results recently but he has never missed the Masters cut as a pro, highlighted by a T10 finish in 2023.
The Open winners (last five years)
Xander Schauffele (+1800): A two-time major winner last year, Schauffele has been slowed this year by injury but does boast four top-10 finishes in his last six Masters starts.
Collin Morikawa (+1800): Morikawa has three straight top-10 finishes here, including last year’s T3 result when he played with Scheffler in the final pairing.
Cameron Smith (+5000): The Aussie has five top-10 finishes in his last seven Masters starts, including a T6 result a year ago.
Brian Harman (+18000): Harman has made just two cuts in six Masters appearances, highlighted by a T12 finish in 2021.
PGA Championship winners (last five years)
Justin Thomas (+2200): Thomas has a pair of runner-up finishes on TOUR this year but will be looking to snap a run of two straight missed cuts in Augusta.
Brooks Koepka (+2800): The five-time major champ has a pair of runner-up finishes at the Masters, including two years ago when he and Rahm dueled down the stretch.
Winners of THE PLAYERS (last three years)
Rory McIlroy (+650): Is this the year? McIlroy’s win at THE PLAYERS was his second of 2025, and he has never carried more momentum with him down Magnolia Lane.
U.S. Amateur winner and runner-up
Jose Luis Ballester (a) (+50000): The U.S. Amateur champ missed the cut last year at The Open but finished T17 earlier this year at the Mexico Open.
Noah Kent (a) (+70000): The U.S. Amateur runner-up has made one start on TOUR this year, missing the cut in Houston.
Latin America Amateur winner
Justin Hastings (a) (+80000): Hailing from the Cayman Islands, Hastings finished T13 at the Mexico Open in February.
U.S. Mid-Amateur winner
Evan Beck (a) (+100000): One year after losing in the final, Beck captured the U.S. Mid-Amateur last year to earn his first start in a major.
NCAA Division I champion
Hiroshi Tai (a) (+50000): The Georgia Tech standout will be the first player representing Singapore to ever tee it up in the Masters.
Top 12 and ties from 2024 Masters
Ludvig Åberg (+1600): Åberg nearly won last year in his Masters debut, and now he returns with some momentum after his victory at Torrey Pines in February.
Tommy Fleetwood (+3500): Fleetwood’s T3 finish last year was his best result in eight Masters appearances and marked his seventh top-5 finish in a major.
Tyrrell Hatton (+3500): Hatton will be making his ninth straight Masters start, with last year’s T9 finish serving as the best of the bunch.
Will Zalatoris (+4500): Zalatoris was a runner-up in 2021 and has never finished outside the top 10 in three Masters, but he wouldn’t be in the field were it not for last year’s T9 result.
Cameron Young (+20000): Young has missed four of his last five cuts on TOUR but will look for a spark in Augusta, where he’ll be in search of his third straight top-10 result.
Max Homa (+20000): Homa contended deep into the weekend last year, finishing T3, but his game (and odds) have regressed in a big way since.
Cam Davis (+25000): Davis snuck into this category by the thinnest of margins, finishing T12, and the Aussie will return to make his third Masters appearance.
Matthieu Pavon (+50000): Before he contended last summer at Pinehurst, Pavon cracked the top 12 at Augusta in his Masters debut.
Adam Schenk (+55000): Schenk has only made one cut in his last seven major starts, but it was a T12 finish here a year ago that ensured he’d make a return this week.
Top four and ties from 2024 U.S. Open
Patrick Cantlay (+4000): Cantlay’s best result in eight Masters starts came in 2019, when he contended down the stretch before fading to a T9 finish.
Tony Finau (+7000): Six years have passed since Tony Finau’s ankle injury in the Par-3 Contest. He went on to finish T5 that year, the best of his three top-10s in Augusta.
Top four and ties from The Open 2024
Justin Rose (+11000): Rose famously lost a playoff at this event in 2017, and this year marks his 15th consecutive Masters appearance and 21st overall.
Billy Horschel (+17000): The Masters is the only major where Horschel has yet to crack the top 10, with his T17 finish in 2016 his best of nine results.
Thriston Lawrence (+40000): The South African turned heads with his fourth-place showing last summer at Royal Troon, a finish that earned him his first Masters invite.
Top four and ties from 2024 PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland (+3500): Hovland contended last year at Valhalla and returns to Augusta with some extra momentum after his win at Innisbrook last month.
Thomas Detry (+15000): Before his maiden TOUR win in Scottsdale, Detry’s Masters invite was secured by his T4 finish at Valhalla.
PGA TOUR winners of full FedExCup point events since 2024 Masters
Min Woo Lee (+5500): Lee won in Houston in his most recent start, and he’ll tee it up in Augusta for the fourth straight year after a T22 finish last year.
Russell Henley (+5500): Henley has cracked the top 10 in the world rankings thanks in large part to his win at Bay Hill, and he’ll be looking to improve upon a T4 finish in 2023.
Robert MacIntyre (+6000): The Scot won twice on TOUR last summer, and he finished T12 and T23 in his two prior Masters appearances.
Sepp Straka (+7500): Straka has been one of the best players on TOUR this year, highlighted by his win in Palm Springs, and this will be his fourth straight Masters start.
Keegan Bradley (+10000): The U.S. Ryder Cup captain got back in the winner’s circle last summer in Colorado, and he’s looking for his first top-20 finish in his ninth Masters start.
Davis Thompson (+11000): Thompson will make his Masters debut after winning the John Deere, and he finished T10 last month at THE PLAYERS.
Aaron Rai (+11000): Rai made the cut in all three major starts last year, but that didn’t include a trip to Augusta. His win at Sedgefield ensured his spot in this year’s field.
Taylor Pendrith (+13000): The long-hitting Canadian will make his first trip to Augusta after getting his maiden TOUR win in Texas last summer.
Maverick McNealy (+15000): McNealy will make his Masters debut after getting his long-awaited first TOUR win last fall at Sea Island.
Harris English (+18000): English won at Torrey Pines in January and made the cut in all four majors last year, including a T22 result in Augusta.
J.T. Poston (+20000): Poston won last fall in Las Vegas and will make his fourth Masters appearance, looking to build on last year’s T30 result.
Nick Taylor (+20000): Taylor got back in the winner’s circle in Hawaii, and he’ll be looking to break a streak of nine straight missed cuts in majors dating back to 2020.
Joe Highsmith (+25000): Highsmith is one of eight left-handers in the field, a record, thanks to his win at PGA National in February.
Nico Echavarria (+30000): The Colombian won last fall in Japan and will be among the group of 21 Masters debutants.
Austin Eckroat (+30000): Eckroat earned his second TOUR win last fall in Mexico and returns to Augusta after missing the cut last year.
Kevin Yu (+30000): Yu got his first TOUR win in Mississippi last fall, and this will mark his first start in a major since the 2020 U.S. Open.
Matt McCarty (+40000): McCarty broke through for his first win in Utah, and this will be his second major start after a missed cut at the 2022 U.S. Open.
Jhonattan Vegas (+40000): Vegas earned his fourth TOUR win last summer in Minnesota. He’ll make his fourth career Masters start, but first since 2018.
Brian Campbell (+50000): Campbell shocked fans (and bettors) with his win at the Mexico Open, and this will mark just his second major start as a pro.
Patton Kizzire (+60000): Kizzire won last fall in Napa and will make his first Masters start since a T18 finish in 2019.
Davis Riley (+60000): Riley got his first individual win on TOUR at Colonial and will make his first Masters start as a result.
Rafael Campos (+100000): Campos is one of the biggest longshots in the field, but his surprise win in Bermuda ensured him a spot in the limited field this week.
Qualifiers for 2024 TOUR Championship
Shane Lowry (+4500): The former Open champion finished T3 at the 2022 Masters, but that remains his lone top-10 finish in nine trips to Augusta.
Akshay Bhatia (+6500): Last year Bhatia was the last man in the field after winning in San Antonio. Now he’s more established as he looks to improve upon last year’s T35 finish.
Sam Burns (+9000): Burns’ odds have drifted with no top-20s since The Sentry and missed cuts in each of his last two starts.
Sahith Theegala (+10000): Theegala finished ninth in his Masters debut two years ago, but he’s been slow out of the gates in 2025 with just one top-35 finish in 10 starts.
Sungjae Im (+10000): Im notably finished tunner-up in 2020 in his Masters debut, but he’s been feast-or-famine in majors since 2023: three top-20 finishes and five missed cuts.
Byeong-Hun An (+12000): An will be making his sixth Masters appearance, but just his third since 2017. He finished T16 here a year ago.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+25000): The South African has made the cut in all three Masters appearances, but this will be his first trip to Augusta since 2022.
Chris Kirk (+25000): Kirk made East Lake thanks in large part to his win at Kapalua, and he’ll be looking for his third straight top-25 finish in Augusta.
Nick Dunlap (+30000): Dunlap made his Masters debut last year after his breakthrough win as an amateur, and now returns to Augusta as a two-time TOUR champion.
Tom Hoge (+30000): Hoge will make his third Masters start in four years after a 2024 season that included 12 top-25s in 30 starts.
OWGR top 50 from end of 2024
Corey Conners (+7000): The Canadian shined across the Florida Swing and has a good history in Augusta, with three straight top-10 finishes from 2020-22.
Jason Day (+7500): The Aussie has been close to a green jacket a few times, with a runner-up in 2011 and third-place showing in 2013 when he held the lead on the 16th tee Sunday.
Tom Kim (+9000): Kim has become a steady performer in majors, finishing T30 or better in seven of his last 10 major starts – including both Masters appearances.
Denny McCarthy (+10000): Known as one of the best putters on TOUR, McCarthy finished T45 last year in his Masters debut.
Lucas Glover (+12000): The former U.S. Open winner finished T20 last year in Augusta and will play the Masters in consecutive years for the first time since 2013-14.
Rasmus Højgaard (+17000): After watching brother Nicolai tee it up last year, Rasmus secured his own invite to join his twin. Has two top-25s this year on TOUR.
OWGR top 50 from week prior to Masters
Daniel Berger (+10000): Berger’s return from injury now includes a trip down Magnolia Lane. He has made four cuts in five Masters starts, highlighted by a T10 in 2016.
Michael Kim (+13000): Kim earned his invite by the thinnest of margins after a torrid spring that included three top-6 finishes. It’s his first Masters start since missing the cut in 2019.
J.J. Spaun (+13000): Spaun nearly won THE PLAYERS, and now he’ll look to improve on a T22 result from his Masters debut in 2022.
Laurie Canter (+17000): Canter is making his Masters debut but has made the cut in each of his last five major starts dating back to 2017.
Stephan Jaeger (+18000): Jaeger missed the cut last year in his Masters debut but will take another crack on the heels of a T11 finish in Houston.
Max Greyserman (+20000): Greyserman will make his Masters debut after a 2025 season that has included five top-25s in 10 starts on TOUR.
Special invitees
Joaquin Niemann (+2800): Niemann has finished T40 or better each of the last four years in Augusta, highlighted by a T16 finish in 2023.
Nicolai Højgaard (+17000): Højgaard briefly contended last year in his Masters debut, finishing T16, but enters on a run of three straight missed cuts.