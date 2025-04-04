Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
The PGA TOUR concludes its stint in the Lone Star State with the Valero Texas Open, the final event before the Masters Tournament, the first major of the year. The Valero represents the final chance for players to play their way into the next Signature Event of the season – the RBC Heritage – via the Aon Swing 5, as the top five FedExCup points earners in the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will earn spots at Hilton Head, South Carolina.
With a second-round 66, Brian Harman built a four-shot lead at 12-under after the second round. Keith Mitchell (72) is in solo second at 8-under while a trio of Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace and Ryo Hisatsune sit at 7-under. Patrick Cantlay is part of the group at 6-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 1 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 10 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Saturday: 3-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- 11:22 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy (No. 1 tee)
Featured groups
- 11:00 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk (No. 10 tee)
- 11:33 a.m.: Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young (No. 10 tee)