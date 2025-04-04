Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

The PGA TOUR concludes its stint in the Lone Star State with the Valero Texas Open, the final event before the Masters Tournament, the first major of the year. The Valero represents the final chance for players to play their way into the next Signature Event of the season – the RBC Heritage – via the Aon Swing 5, as the top five FedExCup points earners in the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will earn spots at Hilton Head, South Carolina.