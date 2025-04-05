Five players with most at stake at Valero Texas Open

The Valero Texas Open represents the last opportunity for FedExCup points earners to play their way into the next Signature Event, the RBC Heritage, the week after the Masters. Mitchell has risen to the moment through three rounds at the Valero, with rounds of 64-72-73 at the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio. He finished Sunday with the fifth spot on the Aon Swing 5 standings and in fourth place alone at the Valero.