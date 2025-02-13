PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The third Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season continues Friday at The Genesis Invitational, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and most recent Signature Event winner Rory McIlroy headlining the field.

    With the recent California wildfires that affected Southern California and the surrounding areas close to The Riviera Country Club, the 2025 playing of The Genesis moves to Torrey Pines’ South Course.

    Denny McCarthy opened with a 4-under 68 in wet and windy conditions on the California coastline to take a one-shot lead over Seamus Power and Patrick Rodgers. Scheffler and Wyndham Clark sit in the chasing pack two back after the first round.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 12:30-8 p.m.Main feed: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 1:30-8 p.m.Marquee group: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 1:15-8 p.m.Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 12:45-8 p.m.Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 1:14 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

    Featured groups

    • 1:03 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth
    • 2:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

    Featured holes: Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.


    Must reads

    The Genesis Invitational unveils ‘Birdies for Good’ to support wildfire relief efforts

    Rainy first round of The Genesis Invitational was a mind game

    Scottie Scheffler stalks leaders as rain soaks The Genesis Invitational

    Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption recipient Danny List says it’s ‘all gravy’ at The Genesis Invitational

    Tiger Woods’ magical, mythical 2000 season even more impressive today

    The Five: Startling early season statistics to watch this season

    Tiger Woods withdraws from The Genesis Invitational

    Genesis donates $8M to wildfire relief efforts; partners with TGR Live, PGA TOUR to launch charitable initiative 'California Rises' at The 2025 Genesis Invitational