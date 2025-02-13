The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The third Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season continues Friday at The Genesis Invitational, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and most recent Signature Event winner Rory McIlroy headlining the field.
With the recent California wildfires that affected Southern California and the surrounding areas close to The Riviera Country Club, the 2025 playing of The Genesis moves to Torrey Pines’ South Course.
Denny McCarthy opened with a 4-under 68 in wet and windy conditions on the California coastline to take a one-shot lead over Seamus Power and Patrick Rodgers. Scheffler and Wyndham Clark sit in the chasing pack two back after the first round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 12:30-8 p.m.
|Main feed: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 1:30-8 p.m.
|Marquee group: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 1:15-8 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:45-8 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 1:14 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
Featured groups
- 1:03 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth
- 2:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott
Featured holes: Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.