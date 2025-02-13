Scottie Scheffler stalks leaders as rain soaks The Genesis Invitational
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
SAN DIEGO – World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler sits just two off the lead after the opening round at The Genesis Invitational, sending him to a +210 betting favorite at a waterlogged Torrey Pines.
Scheffler shot a grinding 2-under 70 on a day that resembled the Genesis Scottish Open rather than The Genesis Invitational, which was moved to San Diego after recent wildfires in Los Angeles.
Cold temperatures, consistent rain and wind gusts over 20 mph made the conditions extremely tough on an already brutish course.
Denny McCarthy was the pick of the bunch, finishing with an eagle to shoot a 4-under 68 and one-shot lead in the Signature Event.
Ireland’s Seamus Power and American Patrick Rodgers share second at 3-under before Davis Thompson and Wyndham Clark who join Scheffler at 2-under. Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Andrew Novak, Min Woo Lee and Michael Kim were the only other players under par at 1-under.
Similar wet conditions are expected for Friday’s second round as more rain hits the area overnight.
“A cold front will move across southern California tonight bringing a period of rain. This rain could be heavy at times, especially between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.,” PGA TOUR meteorologist Kyle Koval says.
“Strong winds will also develop ahead of the front with gusts over 30 mph possible. The front should clear Torrey Pines before sunrise Friday, although some remnant showers could persist through Friday morning.
“Completely dry conditions should eventually return Friday afternoon and then persist through the upcoming weekend. The only concern for Saturday and Sunday will be the potential for marine clouds during the morning hours.”
The conditions might be the only factor stopping Scheffler from taking full control of the tournament. The current odds via FanDuel Sportsbook are as follows.
- +210: Scottie Scheffler (2-under, T4)
- +700: Rory McIlroy (even, T14)
- +1200: Denny McCarthy (4-under, 1st)
- +1600: Wyndham Clark (2-under, T4)
- +2200: Sam Burns (1-under, T7)
- +2200: Collin Morikawa (1-over, T20)
- +2500: Seamus Power (3-under, T2)
- +2500: Davis Thompson (2-under, T4)
- +2500: Justin Thomas (1-over, T20)
- +2800: Patrick Rodgers (3-under, T2)
- +2800: Min Woo Lee (1-under, T7)
With Scheffler in great shape, the outright market becomes one of trepidation. There are still 54 holes for the Texan to navigate, with Friday’s second round another tough battle where luck might play a part. As such, jumping in at +210 might not be the most prudent play. But neither is chasing someone else at this point unless they are significant "value."
With better conditions hoped for by the weekend, one can afford to play the live betting game on Friday, especially with Scheffler. He opens on the 10th hole in the second round with the first five holes he faces all playing over par on Thursday. A wind direction shift is expected, from south to west, but that means the tough 11th and 12th holes will be into the wind.
“I felt like I swung it better than I have the last couple weeks. ... if I wasn't competing last year, it was typically because of my putting, and the last two weeks I felt like it was odd in the sense that I wasn't driving it very well,” Scheffler said.
“So today I felt like I drove it a little bit better. I definitely hit some better iron shots and I continued to putt nicely. So overall I think it was a good building day and hopefully as the week goes on, I'll continue to kind of improve my swing feels.”
So, in the betting realm, perhaps seeing where he stands after the 12th, his third hole of the round, could be your first chance to pounce. The par-5 13th will be downwind on Friday. The same option could be worth watching with Min Woo Lee (+2800) and Collin Morikawa (+2200).
Lee is coming off a T12 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T17 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and came into the week ranked second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and third in Driving Distance – two significant stats at Torrey Pines. He was inside the top 15 on Thursday in SG: Tee-to-Green, SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Around-the-Green and SG: Putting. He was my main Sleeper pick this week so I’m not jumping off yet!
Morikawa was 65th in a 72-man field in SG: Approach on Thursday, completely out of character for the man running third on TOUR in the stat. Improvement will come even if he might have given up a head start.
“It was a grind for me so it wasn't like I played well. I only got 1-over out of it,” Morikawa said. “Could have been better, could have been a lot worse. Go out tomorrow and hopefully fire a low one.”
Rory McIlroy, at even par, is not someone to discount either. Without his best approach game, the winner of the recent AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ranked second in Driving Distance and fifth in SG: Off-the-Tee. Like Morikawa, it was his approach game that let him down but should he maintain his proximity to the lead on Friday, he becomes a serious threat when the rain leaves but soft greens remain.
