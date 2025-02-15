The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The third Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season concludes Sunday at The Genesis Invitational. With the recent California wildfires that affected Southern California and the surrounding areas close to The Riviera Country Club, the 2025 playing of The Genesis was moved to Torrey Pines’ South Course.
Patrick Rodgers takes a one-stroke lead into the final round after a Saturday 68 at Torrey Pines. Denny McCarthy trails just one back at 7-under, while Ludvig Åberg, who made an ace at the iconic third hole, sits on 6-under, two off the pace.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 10:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- 10:03 a.m: Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes
Featured groups
- 10:50 a.m: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim
- 11:05 a.m: Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun
Featured holes: Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.