The Genesis Invitational unveils ‘Birdies for Good’ to support wildfire relief efforts

Torrey Pines’ South Course is a long-running PGA TOUR venue, having hosted the Farmers Insurance Open since 1968. (The Farmers’ first two rounds are contested across Torrey Pines’ North and South Courses, with the final two rounds contested at Torrey South). The par-72 South Course measures 7,765 yards, a lengthy test but with ample birdie opportunities including four par-5 holes. The risk-reward par-5 18th, with a water hazard fronting the green, provides a dramatic close. There were 92 birdies and four eagles recorded at No. 18 at last month’s Farmers Insurance Open (which featured a 156 player-field, with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties). The Genesis Invitational features a 72-player field, with a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties. An estimated 1,000 sub-par scores across the week would generate $300,000 to charities.