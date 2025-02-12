The Genesis Invitational unveils ‘Birdies for Good’ to support wildfire relief efforts
3 Min Read
(Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
$300 per birdie or better will support rebuilding efforts across Greater Los Angeles
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Genesis Invitational has been relocated to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South) in the aftermath of devasting wildfires in Greater Los Angeles, which occurred near longtime Genesis host venue The Riviera Country Club. Although San Diego is serving as temporary tournament host, each birdie or better carded at the PGA TOUR Signature Event will benefit wildfire relief in Los Angeles and the surrounding communities.
The Genesis Invitational, hosted by 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, has thus been rededicated to rebuilding efforts after the unprecedented natural disaster.
Genesis, the PGA TOUR and TGR Live introduced “Birdies for Good” on Tuesday, Feb. 11, with $300 donated for each birdie or better across four competition rounds of The Genesis Invitational (Thursday-Sunday). For each hole-in-one, $10,000 will be donated.
Donations will be made through the "California Rises" initiative, which brings together all three tournament partners with a unified charitable umbrella to support the rebuilding efforts across parts of California affected by the wildfires. Proceeds from California Rises will go to four charitable organizations: the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, the California Fire Foundation and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation.
“We all want to help after the devastating wildfires. Southern California is our home and the location of our North American headquarters and design studio,” said José Muñoz, president and global chief executive officer, Genesis. “We are contributing $8 million in car and cash donations to support organizations instrumental in the relief and rebuilding efforts. Together with our partners at TGR Live and the PGA TOUR, the focus of the 2025 Genesis Invitational will be helping those affected by the wildfires through California Rises.”
Several TOUR players will also participate in fundraising efforts this week, including Southern California natives Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala. Morikawa will donate $1,000 per birdie and $2,000 per eagle (as he did at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) to the California Community Foundation and LAFD Foundation. Theegala will donate $100 per birdie and $250 per eagle to relief efforts, as he has done across the West Coast Swing.
“Any little bit helps during this devastating time,” said Theegala, who played collegiately at Pepperdine, located outside Los Angeles.
Torrey Pines’ South Course is a long-running PGA TOUR venue, having hosted the Farmers Insurance Open since 1968. (The Farmers’ first two rounds are contested across Torrey Pines’ North and South Courses, with the final two rounds contested at Torrey South). The par-72 South Course measures 7,765 yards, a lengthy test but with ample birdie opportunities including four par-5 holes. The risk-reward par-5 18th, with a water hazard fronting the green, provides a dramatic close. There were 92 birdies and four eagles recorded at No. 18 at last month’s Farmers Insurance Open (which featured a 156 player-field, with a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties). The Genesis Invitational features a 72-player field, with a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties. An estimated 1,000 sub-par scores across the week would generate $300,000 to charities.
California Rises strives to make a wide-ranging impact through varied causes. The Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts, will support arts education programs at schools impacted by the fires. The American Red Cross supports first responders and rebuilding the community, the World Central Kitchen feeds first responders and fire victims, and the California Fire Foundation supports firefighters, their families and affected communities.
Additionally, Genesis will be donating 100 vehicles used by the players throughout the tournament week, valued at $7.5 million, to various nonprofit organizations, including the American Red Cross, California Fire Foundation, Salvation Army and ThinkWatts. The donated vehicles will be used by the organizations for disaster relief and recovery efforts, including supporting families and individuals who have lost their transportation.
Ticket fees from all tickets purchased for the 2025 tournament will be donated to California Rises, and tournament attendees can purchase California Rises merchandise available at the tournament shop and Torrey Pines pro shop, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to charity.
Click here for more information on California Rises and to donate.