Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues the Opening Drive at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the first Full-Field Event on the calendar from historic Waialae Country Club.
J.J. Spaun holds the 54-hole lead at Waialae with a 5-under 65. He sits at 13-under, one stroke head of Stephan Jaeger, Eric Cole and Patrick Fishburn. Keegan Bradley and Brian Harman are among the pack lurking at 11-under, two off the pace.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the final round:
How to follow (all times ET)
Television coverage
- Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group/hole: 4-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 3-8 p.m.
Featured groups
- TBD
Featured holes
- No. 16 (par 4)