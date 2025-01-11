PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues the Opening Drive at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the first Full-Field Event on the calendar from historic Waialae Country Club.

    J.J. Spaun holds the 54-hole lead at Waialae with a 5-under 65. He sits at 13-under, one stroke head of Stephan Jaeger, Eric Cole and Patrick Fishburn. Keegan Bradley and Brian Harman are among the pack lurking at 11-under, two off the pace.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the final round:

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television coverage

    • Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    -Sunday
    Stream 1Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured group/hole: 4-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 3-8 p.m.

    Featured groups

    • TBD

    Featured holes

    • No. 16 (par 4)

