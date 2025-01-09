Sahith Theegala playing for Los Angeles fire-relief efforts at Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Sahith Theegala, who grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of Chino Hills, California, said on Instagram he will be playing to raise money for fire-relief efforts at this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.
According to multiple news outlets, the catastrophic fires roaring through Los Angeles have burned over 29,000 acres and killed at least five people as of Thursday morning. An estimated 130,000 people are under evacuation zones.
“I’ll be donating $100 per birdie and $250 per eagle to these two organizations that are helping with the fire efforts in the LA area,” Theegala posted, adding links and descriptions.
“Any little bit helps during this devastating time,” Theegala added.
The ongoing fire is already being called the worst in the city’s history as emergency personnel work to try and stop the flames fueled by strong Santa Ana winds.
The Riviera Country Club, home of The Genesis Invitational, Feb 13-16, is in the evacuation zones. While the PGA TOUR is monitoring the situation, the immediate concern is for the welfare of the communities.
To donate go to the American Red Cross or Direct Relief.