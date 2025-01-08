Byeong Hun An ready to scale new heights at Sony Open in Hawaii

“Last week was a less than satisfactory performance," he said. "But there are still a lot of holes and a lot of events. I'm going to focus on every shot I make, not on the result or the score. I believe in my golf. Hopefully this year I'll play better than last year, but in golf, you never know what you're going to get. I like this golf course. I think I just need to play the golf I want to play every week and work hard."