Not related but inspired: Japan’s Mao Matsuyama, 16, makes PGA TOUR debut at Sony Open in Hawaii

Mao Matsuyama is playing this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii on a sponsor exemption after winning last year’s Japan Amateur at age 15, becoming the youngest winner in the event’s history. He broke the mark set by Takumi Kanaya, who won the 2015 Japan Amateur at age 17. (Interestingly, Kanaya is making his PGA TOUR debut as a member at the Sony Open after earning his card via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry last month.)