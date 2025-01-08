PGA TOUR, Pro Shop Studios announce creator series following momentum of 2024 Creator Classic at the TOUR Championship

The first Creator Classic was a testament to the growing power of YouTube golf and how fans engage with the sport. Combining the authenticity and relatability of digital creators with the production value of the PGA TOUR, the event introduced a dynamic new way to experience golf. Following the success of the Creator Classic, the PGA TOUR in November introduced the Creator Council, a group of top creators in the golf space that will work alongside the PGA TOUR to cultivate fan engagement strategies and collaborative content opportunities, as well as the evolution of events like the Creator Classic and those planned for 2025.