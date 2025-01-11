Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, Ernie Els named GWAA’s 2024 Players of the Year

Korda, 26, the GWAA Female Player of the Year, also made headlines early in 2024 when she won in five straight LPGA starts, tying the tour’s record set by Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05). That streak was capped by victory at the Chevron Championship, the second major championship of Korda’s career. She won two more LPGA titles for a total of seven on the year, the most in a single season since Yani Tseng in 2011 and the first American to win that many in one year since Beth Daniel in 1990. She also went 3-1 for the U.S. team that won the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017.