Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

Patrick Fishburn and Denny McCarthy, both seeking their first TOUR victory, finished at 10-under to share the lead after play was suspended Friday. Japanese rising star Kensei Hirata carded a second-round 7-under 63 to sit one back alongside Eric Cole at 9-under. Hideki Matsuyama, looking to win back-to-back Hawaii events after his victory at last week's The Sentry, carded a 1-under 69 to sit at 4-under, six off the pace.