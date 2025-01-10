6H AGO
Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues the Opening Drive at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the first Full-Field Event on the calendar from historic Waialae Country Club.
Patrick Fishburn and Denny McCarthy, both seeking their first TOUR victory, finished at 10-under to share the lead after play was suspended Friday. Japanese rising star Kensei Hirata carded a second-round 7-under 63 to sit one back alongside Eric Cole at 9-under. Hideki Matsuyama, looking to win back-to-back Hawaii events after his victory at last week's The Sentry, carded a 1-under 69 to sit at 4-under, six off the pace.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television coverage
- Saturday-Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
|-
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group/hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group/hole: 4-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.
Featured groups
- 1:10 p.m. – David Lipsky, Lucas Glover, Hideki Matusyama
- 2:20 p.m. – Rico Hoey, Tom Kim, Brian Harman
Featured holes
- No. 16 (par 4)