6H AGO

Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues the Opening Drive at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the first Full-Field Event on the calendar from historic Waialae Country Club.

    Patrick Fishburn and Denny McCarthy, both seeking their first TOUR victory, finished at 10-under to share the lead after play was suspended Friday. Japanese rising star Kensei Hirata carded a second-round 7-under 63 to sit one back alongside Eric Cole at 9-under. Hideki Matsuyama, looking to win back-to-back Hawaii events after his victory at last week's The Sentry, carded a 1-under 69 to sit at 4-under, six off the pace.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television coverage

    • Saturday-Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    -SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Featured group: 1-4 p.m.Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured group/hole: 4-8 p.m.
    		Featured group/hole: 4-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.


    Featured groups

    • 1:10 p.m. – David Lipsky, Lucas Glover, Hideki Matusyama
    • 2:20 p.m. – Rico Hoey, Tom Kim, Brian Harman

    Featured holes

    • No. 16 (par 4)

