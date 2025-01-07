Grayson Murray Foundation built on principles of awareness, kindness and support

In the months after Grayson’s death, though, as his parents were going through his things, they came across several pages of a notebook, the first dated July 24, 2021, which was while he was in the treatment facility. He wanted to host a golf tournament to raise money for people who needed treatment but whose insurance would no longer fund it. He wrote about holding an auction and reaching out to potential donors. He even mapped out a series of links for a website for the Grayson Murray Foundation.