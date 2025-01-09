A day they’ll never forget: PGA TOUR rookies cherish debut at Sony Open in Hawaii
4 Min Read
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
Paul Peterson made a trip to Oahu’s North Shore on Wednesday morning, soaking in the sun, sand and good vibes. It was a well-deserved excursion. Peterson, 36, has epitomized the term “globetrotter” in his 13-year pro career, stamping his passport in 40-plus countries while honing his game for a run at the PGA TOUR.
“Spent about two hours there, just kind of feet in the sand and taking it all in,” Peterson said the next day. “We had a little time to soak it up a bit and reflect, and just so grateful to be here.”
Peterson earned his first PGA TOUR card via the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season-long standings, and he played his first round as a TOUR member on Thursday at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The moment wasn’t lost on him. Peterson opened in 6-under 64, good for a share of the opening-round lead at the TOUR’s first Full-Field Event of 2025. As of Thursday evening, Peterson can say he has never trailed after any round as a PGA TOUR member.
Of the 30 players to earn TOUR cards through the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour’s season-long standings, 29 teed it up Thursday at Waialae (Karl Vilips didn’t compete due to injury). Several in the class are first-time PGA TOUR members in 2025, ranging nearly two decades in age from long-hitting South African Aldrich Potgieter (age 20) to the wily Peterson, who grew up in Oregon and now resides in St. Simons Island, Georgia, where he frequently practices alongside veteran TOUR pros like Sony Open specialist Patton Kizzire.
Several players teed it up Thursday for the first time as PGA TOUR members, if not their first round on TOUR. Potgieter had made six prior TOUR starts; Peterson had made three prior starts.
For those who had never made a TOUR start, the day held even deeper meaning. Sixth-year pro Kevin Velo, who played collegiately at San Jose State University, fell into this category. Velo grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, inspired by the tireless work ethic of his parents Jose – who immigrated from Spain and worked his way up as a San Francisco firefighter – and mom Maureen, a longtime teacher.
Velo’s parents traveled from California to Hawaii to watch their son make his PGA TOUR debut, and the younger Velo soaked it all in early Thursday afternoon in Honolulu. Velo smiled as he exchanged pleasantries with his playing partners, perhaps even taking an extra moment to wipe his hands with a towel just before the starter called his name. Velo had an uneven start to his TOUR career – he didn’t make a birdie until his 14th hole – but that didn’t diminish the magnitude of the day at large.
Kevin Velo makes first PGA TOUR start at Sony Open with parents' support
How did Velo’s parents feel as he readied for his opening tee shot on TOUR?
“Nervous, but excited for what’s coming for him. So excited that he’s made it this far,” Jose said.
“Pure happiness,” Maureen added. “He worked so hard to get here, and it feels so good that he made it. I’m super happy.”
Fellow rookie Ricky Castillo traversed the property Thursday with the support of his parents Mark and Kim, teachers who flew in from California. The Hawaii event holds special meaning for the Castillo family – Mark Castillo’s parents Orlino and Lydia spent much of their lives in Hawaii, working on sugar cane plantations after immigrating from the Phillipines post-World War II. Lydia was notably influential in Ricky’s life, often traveling with Ricky and his brother Derek to junior tournaments, from when Ricky was 6 or 7 before passing away when Ricky was in middle school.
Castillo keeps his grandma’s spirit close by, this week and always.
“She's always been a huge inspiration to me and huge part of my life,” said Castillo, who wears a puka shell necklace that his grandma gifted him, earlier this week. “I always kind of try to keep that part of me just because she was from here, she lived here … she was super, super influential on my life. You know, sad that she is not here and can't be here to watch this. I'm happy that my first start is going to be able to be out here in Hawaii.”
It meant a full-circle moment Thursday at the Sony Open in Hawaii, a reason to celebrate a life’s work to this point while forging ahead to chase even bigger goals in the game. This held true for both Castillo and his fellow first-year PGA TOUR members – of all ages, backgrounds and journeys to this point.
“Do I wish I was over here a little bit earlier? Yeah,” Peterson said afterward. “But do I regret any of the experiences I’ve had along the way? No.”
PGA TOUR’s Casey Johnston contributed reporting
