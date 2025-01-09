Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

Six players finished tied at 6-under after play was suspended due to darkness at 6:10 p.m. local time. Harry Hall, Adam Schenk, Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy, Paul Peterson and Tom Hoge all shot 64 to top the crowded leaderboard. Hideki Matsuyama, who is looking to sweep the Hawaii double and earn back-to-back victories after earning his 11th TOUR title in record-setting fashion at The Sentry, opened with a 3-under 68 to sit three off the pace.