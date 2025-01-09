Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues the Opening Drive at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the first Full-Field Event on the calendar from historic Waialae Country Club.
Six players finished tied at 6-under after play was suspended due to darkness at 6:10 p.m. local time. Harry Hall, Adam Schenk, Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy, Paul Peterson and Tom Hoge all shot 64 to top the crowded leaderboard. Hideki Matsuyama, who is looking to sweep the Hawaii double and earn back-to-back victories after earning his 11th TOUR title in record-setting fashion at The Sentry, opened with a 3-under 68 to sit three off the pace.
The first round will resume at 7:45 a.m., with the second round to begin as scheduled.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television coverage
- Friday: 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday-Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
|-
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group: noon-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
|Stream 1
|Featured group/hole: 7-10:30 p.m.
|Featured group/hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group/hole: 4-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Friday: 5-10:30 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.
Featured groups
Friday
- 12:40 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty
- 12:50 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Sahith Theegala