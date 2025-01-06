The First Look: Sony Open in Hawaii

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Luke Clanton begins his 2025 campaign on the PGA TOUR with hopes of trying to match his 2024 success. Clanton played eight TOUR events last year and notched four top 10s. He finished T2 at the John Deere Classic and also T2 at The RSM Classic in the final TOUR event of the year. Clanton has 17 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points and if he gets to 20, he will earn PGA TOUR membership. ... Mao Matsuyama is set to make his PGA TOUR debut. Matsuyama won last year’s Japan Amateur at just 15 – the youngest winner in the event’s history. … An incoming freshman at UCLA, Tyler Loree earned a spot at Waialae via a qualifier in Hawaii last month. Loree, of Kula, made six birdies and won the qualifier by four. … Japanese players set to start their 2025 in Hawaii include Kensei Hirata (finished T8 at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and is ranked No. 112 in the world), Takumi Kanaya (finished third at Q-School and was formerly the world’s No. 1-ranked amateur), and Yuta Sugiura (finished T6 at the Baycurrent Classic in November). … Four-time TOUR winner Aaron Baddeley will make his season debut. Baddeley has played the Sony Open 10 times in his career with two top-10s including a runner-up in his debut in 2003 and a T7 in 2023. … Noah Goodwin – who nabbed the final PGA TOUR card via his finish of No. 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List last year on the back of six top-10s – along with Aldrich Potgieter, who at just 19 won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club last year on the Korn Ferry Tour en route to finishing No. 29 on the Points List – are also in the field. … 2009 Sony Open winner Zach Johnson and James Hahn, who lost in a playoff to Patton Kizzire in 2008, round out the sponsor invites.