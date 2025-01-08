Top takeaways from on-site at TGL’s opening match

“I'm about to set off into my 17th year as a pro or 17th season, and I think some weeks can be like monotonous and tough when it gets to that,” Lowry said, “but this is just something different and something fun. I love the big weeks and I love playing in front of big crowds, and I really struggle to get up for certain events when the crowd is not so big and the energy is not there. But the energy is going to be here every night we play, and I'm really looking forward to that.”