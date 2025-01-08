PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

Latest

    The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues the Opening Drive at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the first Full-Field Event on the calendar, which starts Thursday from historic Waialae Country Club.

    Hideki Matsuyama will look to sweep the Hawaii double and earn back-to-back victories, after earning his 11th TOUR title in record-setting fashion at The Sentry.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television coverage

    • Thursday-Friday: 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Sunday-Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    -ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Featured group: noon-7 p.m.Featured group: noon-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-4 p.m.Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
    Stream 1Featured group/hole: 7-10:30 p.m.
    		Featured group/hole: 7-10:30 p.m.
    		Featured group/hole: 4-8 p.m.
    		Featured group/hole: 4-8 p.m.

    • PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 5-10:30 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Thursday

    • 12:50 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Brian Harman
    • 1 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An

    Friday

    • 12:40 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty
    • 12:50 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Sahith Theegala

