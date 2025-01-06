Monday qualifiers: Sony Open in Hawaii
The top four finishers in Monday's qualifier, contested across 18 holes of stroke play, will qualify for the Sony Open. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Aloha! Monday qualifying is back for the 2025 PGA TOUR season, beginning at this week's Sony Open in Hawaii, a long-running TOUR event played at venerable Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
The top four finishers in Monday's qualifier, contested across 18 holes of stroke play, will qualify for the Sony Open. A hole-by-hole playoff will break ties if necessary. Several players qualified for the Monday qualifier via pre-qualifying last week, while others were directly exempt into the Monday qualifier field.
The Monday qualifier venue, 7,001-yard, par-72 Kapolei Golf Club in Oahu, Hawaii, was designed by Sahalee Country Club architect Ted Robinson and has hosted tournaments on PGA TOUR Champions and the LPGA Tour.
Notables in this week's qualifying field include:
- Cameron Kuchar, son of nine-time PGA TOUR winner Matt Kuchar, who advanced through a pre-qualifier last week.
- Kevin Streelman, 46, a veteran of 462 PGA TOUR starts.
- Raul Pereda, a Korn Ferry Tour member who competed on the PGA TOUR in 2024.
- Jeff Maggert, 60, who has won three times on TOUR and six times on PGA TOUR Champions.
- Y.E. Yang, 52, who stared down Tiger Woods to win the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine.