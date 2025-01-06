Power Rankings: Sony Open in Hawaii

Of course, the Sony Open also serves as the debut in earnest for the PGA TOUR class of 2025. Two golfers who gained access from the DP World Tour and all Korn Ferry Tour grads who committed are competing for the first time as fellow PGA TOUR members. Many will be trying to join 2013 champion Russell Henley as the only first-time winners of the tournament in the FedExCup era (2007-present). Henley also is the only champion to prevail in his tournament debut since Bruce Lietzke turned the trick in 1977. This is the 60th edition of the tournament; all have been held at Waialae.