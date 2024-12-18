2025 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings
3 Min Read
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: Xander Schauffele of the United States acknowledges the gallery after holing out on the 9th green during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
It’s time for the gift that you don’t have to wait for the holiday to open. It’s my annual full-membership fantasy ranking. Draft Days vary, so waiting isn’t advised, anyway, but this is just the second consecutive year following the wraparound era that it’s relevant as the sugar-plum fairies are dancing.
The 2025 PGA TOUR season launches with The Sentry on Jan. 2-5. While the circuit is running it back with the calendar-year schedule, there’s a different finish line come fall, and it will matter as much to fantasy gamers as it will to PGA TOUR members it affects directly.
An array of changes that impact field construct, field size and other matters concerning membership in 2026 were announced in November. While it’s beneficial for you to bone up on all of it, the more immediate issue is that the cutoff for fully exempt status in 2026 will be the top 100 in the 2025 FedExCup. Through 2024, it had been the top 125.
All other familiar pathways for 2025 PGA TOUR members chasing membership in 2026 remain unchanged, but the reduction of the graduating class should have a positive impact for fantasy owners of golfers who can’t yet rely on a membership exemption in 2026. Individual starts among the fully exempt in 2025 should rise on average. We like that, and this ranking reflects that expectation.
This multi-page release is as much of a guide as it is a ranking, and slots are as reflective of draft value as they are projections in performance relative to others. They also are based on numerous factors and not adherent to any one fantasy format. Adjust accordingly for yours. However, details that can impact value in a specific format are injected into comments where necessary. (NOTE: This ranking will not be updated during the season.)
All active golfers through Category 33 of the Priority Ranking (Non-Exempt Major Medical Extensions) are included, albeit with two omissions. Vijay Singh requalified as a Life Member in 2025 but he made only one start in 2024 and will turn 62 in February. And as the winner of the 2024 PGA Professional Championship, Ben Polland is allowed up to six somewhat restricted starts but he is not a PGA TOUR member.
Levels of status via the 2024 FedExCup are broken down as follows with corresponding exemptions:
STATUS = BERTHS
- Top 125 = Entry into opens and THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Top 70 = Qualified for the 2024 FedExCup Playoffs but didn’t earn exemptions into every Signature Event in 2025.
- Top 50 = Exempt into all Signature Events in 2025.
- Top 30 = Exempt into every tournament before the Playoffs except the PGA Championship. Their membership exemptions also are extended through the 2026 season if they aren’t already.
Other levels of status are as follows:
- Multi-year = Winners prior to 2024 who didn’t finish inside the top 125 of the FedExCup but still have fully exempt status.
- Career earnings exemptions = Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer and Brandt Snedeker.
- Medical Extensions = Terms are noted. Short of a victory that would yield an automatic promotion into the winners category, golfers on Major Medicals would retain status in the same Priority Ranking for the remainder of the season if they fulfill their terms. Golfers with other medicals would be promoted to the Major Medical category for the remainder of the season. If a golfer on a medical fulfills his terms before THE PLAYERS Championship, he will qualify for the PGA TOUR’s flagship event.
- DPWT = 2024 DP World Tour Race to Dubai (10 golfers).
- KFT = Korn Ferry Tour graduates (30 golfers).
- Q-School = PGA TOUR Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry graduates (six golfers).
- PGA TOUR Accelerated = Only Gordon Sargent, who can accept membership after the conclusion of the college season.
- Conditional = Nos. 126-150 in the 2024 FedExCup.
Other notes
- At the time that this was published, several golfers could not be confirmed for having a medical extension or accepting a membership exemption for 300 career cuts made. For whom medicals are deduced to apply, they are notated with “TBD” in the STATUS column. Their comments offer detail.
- Category 26, which consists mostly of the newest dual members of the DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour graduates, Q-School grads and carryover medicals from previous classes, will reorder after the conclusion of the Valero Texas Open (April 6) and Wyndham Championship (Aug. 3). This follows the same frequency and timing as 2024.
- Once again, eligible golfers who finished 126-200 in the 2024 FedExCup are reserved space in DP World Tour events. No more than five per tournament will be allowed. Because this includes golfers with conditional status, monitor DP World Tour entry lists for commitments. It will help with long-range planning.
- All golfers who are eligible for all Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship and/or any of the majors are listed alphabetically in Qualifiers. I update it weekly during the season and midweek when necessary.
- The target for Special Temporary Membership [STM] in 2025 is 259.319 FedExCup points. That is Chesson Hadley’s total in his position of 150th in 2024. Because of the new provision that makes room for the top 10 among the eligible in the Race to Dubai to join the PGA TOUR, not surprisingly only one golfer (Thriston Lawrence) achieved STM in 2024, and he’s now a PGA TOUR member in 2025 as one of the newest dual members of the DP World Tour.
- There are 32 rookies to open 2025. As I have for the past two seasons, I will track the entire class weekly in a season-long thread titled “Rookie Ranking” on X. For example, this is the recap of The RSM Classic that concluded the 2024 season.
Even if you’re engaged in action privately, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore is another place to play fantasy golf. It’s always free and prizes are the best they’ve ever been. For returning gamers, the format and scoring will be familiar but there are changes that will enhance the experience and generate a more competitive arena. As always, I will be participating with other Experts and we will be sharing our lineups and explanations before every contributing tournament. I will be fresh off my latest league championship but still after my first back-to-back title. I’ll also be writing a dedicated preview for the game.
Yes, there’s a lot to digest but you never need to be in the dark or confused. Fantasy golf not only is one of the best methods to connect with the totality of PGA TOUR membership, it’s also an outlet in our daily lives, so it always should be fun. Should you ever have any questions, reach out to me on X at any time.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.