2025 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings

At the time that this was published, several golfers could not be confirmed for having a medical extension or accepting a membership exemption for 300 career cuts made. For whom medicals are deduced to apply, they are notated with “TBD” in the STATUS column. Their comments offer detail.

Category 26, which consists mostly of the newest dual members of the DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour graduates, Q-School grads and carryover medicals from previous classes, will reorder after the conclusion of the Valero Texas Open (April 6) and Wyndham Championship (Aug. 3). This follows the same frequency and timing as 2024.

Once again, eligible golfers who finished 126-200 in the 2024 FedExCup are reserved space in DP World Tour events. No more than five per tournament will be allowed. Because this includes golfers with conditional status, monitor DP World Tour entry lists for commitments. It will help with long-range planning.

All golfers who are eligible for all Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship and/or any of the majors are listed alphabetically in Qualifiers . I update it weekly during the season and midweek when necessary.

The target for Special Temporary Membership [STM] in 2025 is 259.319 FedExCup points. That is Chesson Hadley’s total in his position of 150th in 2024. Because of the new provision that makes room for the top 10 among the eligible in the Race to Dubai to join the PGA TOUR, not surprisingly only one golfer (Thriston Lawrence) achieved STM in 2024, and he’s now a PGA TOUR member in 2025 as one of the newest dual members of the DP World Tour.