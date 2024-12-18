2024 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 51-100

Rank Player Age 2023-24 earnings Status Comment

51 Cam Davis 29 4.039M Top 50 The unexpected win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was a highlight on a short list of them in 2024, but it’s also evidence of his proven firepower. Regression on approach is a concern but he’ll be fine.

52 Denny McCarthy 31 4.022M Top 50 Have putter, will thrive. Just keeps on keepin’ on. Despite a mild downtick in overall production in 2024, he hasn’t exhausted any equity as it concerns our expectations, but we’d all love that first victory.

53 Matthieu Pavon 32 5.254M Top 30 While 2024 was wildly successful, perhaps it took a toll on the Rookie of the Year candidate because the bubble seemed to have burst in the second half. Still, never let guys who can play anywhere slide too far.

54 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 30 5.026M Top 30 Now equipped with a carte-blanche schedule, the South African is positioned to be a difference-maker. That’s valuable to all gamers but veterans among us need more from him to justify an early call.

55 Nicolai Højgaard 23 1.741M* Top 125 Settled on 18 starts as a first-time PGA TOUR member. A repeat would be a headwind akin to past European moonlighters, but his brother, Rasmus, will be joining him in 2025, and that generates intrigue.

56 Keegan Bradley 38 6.879M Top 30 Because focus as captain for the Ryder Cup in 2025 will rise as a priority throughout the season, he’s going to be a guinea pig in the context of long-term value as a top player. Prepare for the trap.

57 Mark Hubbard 35 2.757M Top 70 Piggybacked a strong 2022-23 with an even more efficient 2024. Also eclipsed 150 career cuts made to secure Veteran Membership down the road, so all that’s missing is a victory. Play him early and often.

58 Eric Cole 36 3.726M Top 50 The 2022 Rookie of the Year failed to podium (after four of them in 2022-23) but he’s equipped to keep the rally rolling at his age. If you feel like you’ve reached, he’ll prove otherwise to you. So valuable.

59 Rasmus Højgaard 23 172K* DPWT (Rookie) The No. 1 from his circuit slots in his own category, so he’s not subject to reorders. Five wins on the DP World Tour. The Dane checks all of the boxes. Joins brother Nicolai on the PGA TOUR.

60 Erik van Rooyen 34 2.572M* Top 70 Answered the bell as projections defined before injury interrupted his flow a couple of years ago. Nails across the last 16 months. Exciting performer and in his prime. Just outside the top tier of talent.

61 Daniel Berger 31 1.665M* Top 125 Fair to say that he utilized the full docket to eliminate any residual doubt about his back and reconnect with the kind of form for which he’s known. Poised for a distinct revival as he turns the next page.

62 Kurt Kitayama 31 2.474M Top 125 If he played more, he’d be a high-round draft pick, but he’s ranged from just 23-25 starts in his first three seasons. The twist is that he missed only four cuts in 2024 for a significant shift toward consistency.

63 Keith Mitchell 32 2.340M* Top 125 Still waiting for him to walk to the first tee of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” blaring. The long-hitting ball-striker is a cinch to keep making noise as he settles into his prime.

64 Beau Hossler 29 2.607M Top 125 It’s fairer to assess his last two seasons as a whole because they represent a departure into an ascent. In his last 62 starts, he’s posted eight top 10s and another 16 top 25s. He’s evolved into a reliable weapon.

65 Seamus Power 37 3.033M Top 70 A sore back ended his year at Sea Island but he responded from last year’s injured right hip with another 10 top 25s among a career-best 21 paydays. The Irishman is a reliable contributor with a potent upside.

66 Stephan Jaeger 35 4.732M Top 50 Reached the summit in his prime with a win among four podium finishes. He was all but silent after breaking through in Houston, so there’s some concern for an extended letdown as he enjoys the view.

67 Andrew Novak 29 2.507M Top 125 Delivered on higher expectations and then some. Five top 10s, 13th in greens hit, 14th in adjusted scoring, T3 in par scoring, etc. The parts already were impressive but now the sum has shone. No letup.

68 Max McGreevy 29 189K* KFT Back on the PGA TOUR arguably with more momentum than any other KFT grad, Matt McCarty included. McGreevy was lights-out throughout 2024 with three wins, including the Dunlop Phoenix in November.

69 Michael Thorbjornsen 23 1.281M* PG ATOUR U The 2024 valedictorian of PGA TOUR University wrangled three top 10s in 11 starts and eliminated residual doubt about his previous health concerns. Ingredients of a game-changer. Opens in the reorder.

70 Harry Hall 27 1.779M* Top 125 The breakthrough winner of the five-way playoff at the ISCO Championship kept the pedal down for a fall flourish. Considerable upside with a scorer’s mentality most valuable in shootouts. Lots to love.

71 Patrick Fishburn 32 1.928M* Top 125 Only Scheffler graded as a better ball-striker, but Fishburn led the PGA TOUR in greens hit. Did the same on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. Ideally positioned in his prime to pile on as a sophomore.

72 Adam Hadwin 37 4.052M Top 50 Maybe the quietest inside the top 50 of the FedExCup perhaps because he had zero top 25s in his last 10 starts. Analytics also were regressive and potentially of concern. Still will get ample chances on big stages.

73 Taylor Moore 31 2.843M* Top 70 He’s the average scorer on par 3s, par 4s and par 5s. It speaks to below-average control on approach in comparison to the rest of his game. Yet, he’s still dynamic and reliable. A powder keg of potential.

74 Patrick Rodgers 32 3.247M Top 70 His considerable success is overshadowed by the fact that he’s still a non-winner, but now he’s fresh off his best season. If insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result, we’ll embrace the insanity.

75 Matt McCarty 27 1.366M* Top 125 After a bonanza of a three-month stretch with four wins, it’s improbable for the lefty to exceed additional hype, so reset expectations based on a newcomer poised to take punches. But he’s going to make noise.

76 Rico Hoey 29 1.792M* Top 125 After leading the Korn Ferry Tour in Total Driving in 2023, he did the same during an end-loaded rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Compelling and worth an earlier call in draft leagues. Enjoy the ride.

77 Jake Knapp 30 3.102M Top 70 Peaked with his breakthrough victory in just his fifth start as a member but logged a suspiciously quiet second half and played just once in the FedExCup Fall to tumble outside the first Aon Next 10 for 2025. Careful.

78 Emiliano Grillo 32 2.355M Top 70 The Argentine returned to the less-is-more schedule that defined his success early in his PGA TOUR career. Made only 23 starts but cashed in 20 of them. Improved putting has paid off top-shelf ball-striking.

79 Sam Stevens 28 1.701M* Top 125 He checks so many boxes for an incoming junior that it’s hard to believe his salary value despite four top 10s and another six top 25s among 25 cuts made. Putting vastly improved. He’ll go to work for you.

80 Aldrich Potgieter 20 -- KFT (Rookie) Inconsistent and explosive. The South African might lead the PGA TOUR in Driving Distance but he’s a winner. Youngest with a KFT title and second-youngest to win the British Amateur. Won’t slide in drafts.

81 Thriston Lawrence 28 896K* DPWT (Rookie) The South African was the only non-member to achieve Special Temporary Membership in 2024, but he didn’t accept. Didn’t need to because here he is. Four-time DP World Tour winner. Built for this.

82 Chan Kim 34 1.405M* Top 125 Hit his projected bull’s-eye as a first-time member in 2024 with three top 10s among 19 paydays. Exceptional ball-striking and worldwide success are forever. Now knows PGA TOUR greens and in his prime.

83 Rickie Fowler 36 1.767M Top 125 It’s crazy that he’s made the turn as a 30-something. The extended 2022-23 season now seems like a mirage but the occasional threat for something special always hovers. Closed 2024 with solo fourth at ZOZO!

84 J.J. Spaun 34 1.645M* Top 125 The talent that we thought that we knew didn’t resurface in earnest until the second half and after many owners were forced to bail. Now he’s on sale with momentum once again and in his prime.

85 Ryo Hisatsune 22 1.637M* Top 125 The 2023 DP World Tour Rookie of the Year got the job done in 2024. While his youth must be respected, it also generates excitement for so much more. Ranked ninth in final-round scoring (17 paydays).

86 Victor Perez 32 2.068M Top 70 The Frenchman endeared himself to fans and fantasy gamers alike in his first spin with membership, so hope remains high. The rub is that he made only 22 starts before returning to his home circuit in the fall.

87 Justin Rose 44 3.058M Top 70 The wily veteran never disappoints in the long-term despite fear rooted in a light schedule. Short-term considerations can be aggravating but sharpen focus for the majors in which he continues to contribute.

88 Jacob Bridgeman 25 1.250M* Top 125 The only golfer inside the top 125 of the FedExCup without a top 10 tallied 10 top 25s instead, and he won’t be shut out again as a sophomore in 2025. Pounce on the promise and with confidence.

89 Lee Hodges 29 2.479M Top 125 Gets the most out of his skill as a tee-to-green tactician. That slots him more as a top-25 producer (when the putter cooperates) and a cheaper value on tracks when par is a good score. Continues to play a ton.

90 Steven Fisk 27 20K* KFT (Rookie) Averaged almost 14 greens in regulation per round to lead the KFT. Also No. 1 in ball-striking en route to a win and another four podiums. All things Peach State, made PGA TOUR debut at The RSM Classic.

91 Brendon Todd 39 2.461M Top 70 Although post-prime, he’s a junior Matt Kuchar relative to age. Never the sexiest pick of the litter but cashes consistently with sensational accuracy off the tee and with the putter. Zero worries again this season.

92 Lucas Glover 45 2.876M Top 125 Who he’s been in his 40s is more than who he was en route to putting on display in his 30s, but we’ll take it now. Still a sharpshooter from tee to green who shows and cashes more often than he needs to.

93 Mac Meissner 25 1.456M* To p 125 Made it look too easy in his rookie season with three top 10s among 10 top 25s. Brilliant tee to green and 40th in adjusted scoring. And all of that was after a sluggish start. Yet, he’s still a sleeper for some.

94 Ryan Gerard 25 120K* KFT Cut some teeth via Special Temporary Membership and made 22 starts on the 2022-23 PGA TOUR, but the UNC product got his polish on the KFT in 2024. Will rise seamlessly. Balanced scorer. Invest with confidence.

95 Doug Ghim 28 2.435M Top 125 Don’t play darts with this guy. Among the most underrated on the board and getting better. Finished 14th in finding fairways, fourth in greens hit and T4 in proximity in 2024. Also 24th in adjusted scoring.

96 Matti Schmid 27 1.646M* Top 125 The German already jumps off the page statistically but now he’s met us halfway with production. His gentle rise over time is the preferred option as he enters his third season. Ingredients for a breakout.

97 Frankie Capan III 25 72K* KFT (Rookie) You’re not the only gamer in the know, so don’t hesitate. Seven top 10s included a win and two seconds. Spun a 58 in April. Ranked T7 in scoring and 10th in the all-around. Also No. 1 in par-5 scoring.

98 Sami Välimäki 26 1.273M* Top 125 The former Rookie of the Year on the DP World Tour (2020) didn’t crash the PGA TOUR’s ROY ballot this year, but he overcame the steep learning curve. Expect the quick study to step up as a sophomore.

99 Andrew Putnam 35 2.054M Top 125 Based on the majority of how he presents on paper, he should be contending often, but he’s more of a scrambler than he is a scorer despite glowing putting metrics. Middle-of-the-roster target.