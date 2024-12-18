2025 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 201-222

Rank Player Age 2023-24 earnings Status Comment

201 Mason Andersen 26 -- KFT (Rookie) The Arizona State alum recorded all four of his top 10s and a T13 in his first nine starts in 2024, including a win, and sat No. 1 in points for a bit, but ended up going 4-for-15 on the Korn Ferry Tour the rest of the way.

202 Martin Laird 42 770K Conditional Save his victory at the 2020 Shriners when eligibility was extended, he’s been the same performer in the long-term for the last seven seasons. Never the busiest, so the dent in playing time won’t matter much.

203 Matt NeSmith 31 855K Conditional After finishing the regular season inside the top 125, this result was a punch in the gut. Went just 1-for-7 in the FedExCup Fall and missed a career-high 18 cuts. Hits greens but struggles to pay them off. Frustrating.

204 Carl Yuan 27 1.013M Conditional If you wondered how the best player out of the sand performed in 2024, here you go. Logged basically the same season as a rookie in 2022-23 but slipped from No. 125 to outside the bubble. Too inconsistent.

205 Adrien Dumont de Chassart 24 822K Conditional Just a crazy way to introduce himself as a pro after the blitz on the KFT in the summer of 2023 and an all-or-nothing PGA TOUR rookie season. Can’t touch him until he exhibits some consistency.

206 Camilo Villegas 42 232K Multi-year Charges forward on the second of a two-year stint via his victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in November of 2023, but it remains his most recent top-30 finish. Deep salary leagues only, maybe.

207 Jimmy Stanger 29 604K TBD Enjoyed a solid start to his rookie season but tendonitis in his right elbow prevented him from competing in earnest after Memorial Day. Landed 159th in the FedExCup, so he’s a candidate for a medical extension.

208 Parker Coody 24 380K TBD After going 0-for-9 across four months, an injured wrist sidelined the rookie for good in October. He came to rest at 174th in the FedExCup, so it’s probable that he’d be eligible for a few starts on a medical extension.

209 Ben Martin 37 605K TBD Made 15 starts and sat out the last five months without notice, so he’s likely to open 2025 on a medical extension. Finished 167th in the FedExCup. Had been a sometimer due to status for years until a rebound in 2022-23.

210 Bronson Burgoon 37 222K Medical [reshuffle; carryover] Oft-injured but played steadily across five months before shutting it down again in late June. Has five starts for 139.466 FedExCup points and a promotion, but just 25.878 from conditional.

211 Nicholas Lindheim 40 67K Medical [reshuffle; carryover] There have been epic reversals in blockbuster movies that can’t size up to him following a fruitful 2023 with a forgettable 2024. Left with seven starts to bag 321.008 FedExCup points.

212 Tiger Woods 49 44K Multi-year This is his last season before he’s eligible for the PGA TOUR Champions. As you digest that, simply cherish whenever he feels ready to tee it up but abstain in fantasy games. Have more fun in the betting markets.

213 Aaron Wise 28 -- TBD Made just one start in 2024. He had status via the top 30 in the 2022 FedExCup (a two-year exemption), so it remains to be seen where he lands. Had taken time off to address his mental health .

214 Anders Albertson 31 8K* Medical [reshuffle; carryover] Rested for 13 months and then cashed just twice in eight starts on two tours, so he’s down to 13 starts to collect 403.018 FedExCup points. He’s a penny stock in salary formats.

215 Michael Thompson 39 -- Major Medical [carryover] Sat out the last six months of the 2022-23 season due to an injured wrist and didn’t play in 2024. Has 15 starts to grab 300.352 FedExCup points but he’s not yet worth a roster spot.

216 David Lingmerth 37 -- TBD In the wake of a wild 2022-23 season, he shut it down after opening 0-for-2, citing an objective to get healthy. A classic candidate for a Major Medical Extension but without a timetable to return, shop elsewhere.

217 Harrison Endycott 28 112K TBD The 2023 Q-School medalist cashed five of 15 times in his second season but without a top 30. He didn’t appear after mid-July. Likely to have a medical extension but no news has surfaced to explain his absence.

218 Kramer Hickok 32 -- TBD Having started 2024 with conditional status and going the entire season without making a start, it stands to reason that he’d be in line for a Non-exempt Medical Extension. Had surgery on his right wrist in September.

219 John Huh 34 -- Major Medical [carryover] He’s been sidelined for over two years now. Elbow tendonitis was the original culprit. Whenever he returns, he’ll have the full boat of 24 starts to earn 394.490 FedExCup points, most of any medical.

220 Vince Covello 42 -- Medical [reshuffle; carryover] Hasn’t played the PGA TOUR since 2020 due to an injured back. Returned to the Korn Ferry Tour this summer and went 0-for-3. Still equipped with 17 starts to gather 440.355 FedExCup points.

221 Scott Stallings 39 258K TBD Didn’t tee it up in the last nine months but it wasn’t until late June that he had surgery on his left shoulder and arm. Should get a Major Medical Extension but there’s no reason to rush back. On the back burner for now.