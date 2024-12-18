1H AGO
2025 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 201-222
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
NOTE: All of the golfers ranked include ages as of Jan. 2, 2025, 2024 earnings (“salary”) and levels of status on the PGA TOUR. An asterisk beside a salary value indicates that a golfer is a bargain.
|Rank
|Player
|Age
|2023-24 earnings
|Status
|Comment
|201
|Mason Andersen
|26
|--
|KFT (Rookie)
|The Arizona State alum recorded all four of his top 10s and a T13 in his first nine starts in 2024, including a win, and sat No. 1 in points for a bit, but ended up going 4-for-15 on the Korn Ferry Tour the rest of the way.
|202
|Martin Laird
|42
|770K
|Conditional
|Save his victory at the 2020 Shriners when eligibility was extended, he’s been the same performer in the long-term for the last seven seasons. Never the busiest, so the dent in playing time won’t matter much.
|203
|Matt NeSmith
|31
|855K
|Conditional
|After finishing the regular season inside the top 125, this result was a punch in the gut. Went just 1-for-7 in the FedExCup Fall and missed a career-high 18 cuts. Hits greens but struggles to pay them off. Frustrating.
|204
|Carl Yuan
|27
|1.013M
|Conditional
|If you wondered how the best player out of the sand performed in 2024, here you go. Logged basically the same season as a rookie in 2022-23 but slipped from No. 125 to outside the bubble. Too inconsistent.
|205
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|24
|822K
|Conditional
|Just a crazy way to introduce himself as a pro after the blitz on the KFT in the summer of 2023 and an all-or-nothing PGA TOUR rookie season. Can’t touch him until he exhibits some consistency.
|206
|Camilo Villegas
|42
|232K
|Multi-year
|Charges forward on the second of a two-year stint via his victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in November of 2023, but it remains his most recent top-30 finish. Deep salary leagues only, maybe.
|207
|Jimmy Stanger
|29
|604K
|TBD
|Enjoyed a solid start to his rookie season but tendonitis in his right elbow prevented him from competing in earnest after Memorial Day. Landed 159th in the FedExCup, so he’s a candidate for a medical extension.
|208
|Parker Coody
|24
|380K
|TBD
|After going 0-for-9 across four months, an injured wrist sidelined the rookie for good in October. He came to rest at 174th in the FedExCup, so it’s probable that he’d be eligible for a few starts on a medical extension.
|209
|Ben Martin
|37
|605K
|TBD
|Made 15 starts and sat out the last five months without notice, so he’s likely to open 2025 on a medical extension. Finished 167th in the FedExCup. Had been a sometimer due to status for years until a rebound in 2022-23.
|210
|Bronson Burgoon
|37
|222K
|Medical [reshuffle; carryover]
|Oft-injured but played steadily across five months before shutting it down again in late June. Has five starts for 139.466 FedExCup points and a promotion, but just 25.878 from conditional.
|211
|Nicholas Lindheim
|40
|67K
|Medical [reshuffle; carryover]
|There have been epic reversals in blockbuster movies that can’t size up to him following a fruitful 2023 with a forgettable 2024. Left with seven starts to bag 321.008 FedExCup points.
|212
|Tiger Woods
|49
|44K
|Multi-year
|This is his last season before he’s eligible for the PGA TOUR Champions. As you digest that, simply cherish whenever he feels ready to tee it up but abstain in fantasy games. Have more fun in the betting markets.
|213
|Aaron Wise
|28
|--
|TBD
|Made just one start in 2024. He had status via the top 30 in the 2022 FedExCup (a two-year exemption), so it remains to be seen where he lands. Had taken time off to address his mental health.
|214
|Anders Albertson
|31
|8K*
|Medical [reshuffle; carryover]
|Rested for 13 months and then cashed just twice in eight starts on two tours, so he’s down to 13 starts to collect 403.018 FedExCup points. He’s a penny stock in salary formats.
|215
|Michael Thompson
|39
|--
|Major Medical [carryover]
|Sat out the last six months of the 2022-23 season due to an injured wrist and didn’t play in 2024. Has 15 starts to grab 300.352 FedExCup points but he’s not yet worth a roster spot.
|216
|David Lingmerth
|37
|--
|TBD
|In the wake of a wild 2022-23 season, he shut it down after opening 0-for-2, citing an objective to get healthy. A classic candidate for a Major Medical Extension but without a timetable to return, shop elsewhere.
|217
|Harrison Endycott
|28
|112K
|TBD
|The 2023 Q-School medalist cashed five of 15 times in his second season but without a top 30. He didn’t appear after mid-July. Likely to have a medical extension but no news has surfaced to explain his absence.
|218
|Kramer Hickok
|32
|--
|TBD
|Having started 2024 with conditional status and going the entire season without making a start, it stands to reason that he’d be in line for a Non-exempt Medical Extension. Had surgery on his right wrist in September.
|219
|John Huh
|34
|--
|Major Medical [carryover]
|He’s been sidelined for over two years now. Elbow tendonitis was the original culprit. Whenever he returns, he’ll have the full boat of 24 starts to earn 394.490 FedExCup points, most of any medical.
|220
|Vince Covello
|42
|--
|Medical [reshuffle; carryover]
|Hasn’t played the PGA TOUR since 2020 due to an injured back. Returned to the Korn Ferry Tour this summer and went 0-for-3. Still equipped with 17 starts to gather 440.355 FedExCup points.
|221
|Scott Stallings
|39
|258K
|TBD
|Didn’t tee it up in the last nine months but it wasn’t until late June that he had surgery on his left shoulder and arm. Should get a Major Medical Extension but there’s no reason to rush back. On the back burner for now.
|222
|Brandon Matthews
|30
|--
|Medical [reshuffle; carryover]
|He’s now more than a year removed since having a double microdiscectomy and he became a first-time father over the summer, but he has only four starts to find 338.524 FedExCup points.
RB
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.