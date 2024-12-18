2025 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 1-50

Rank Player Age 2024-25 earnings Status Comment

1 Scottie Scheffler 28 29.228M Top 30 The easiest No. 1 since the Tiger Woods era, and some leagues are revisiting what they did to adjust and make it a fairer fight. He even outpaced betting markets for identical bets to win in all 21 of his starts.

2 Xander Schauffele 31 18.385M Top 30 Analysis is pointless. He’s going to go second or third overall based on owner preferences in those slots. Statistically the best scrambler with a TOUR-high 56 consecutive paydays. He makes machines feel mid.

3 Rory McIlroy 35 10.893M Top 30 What a year. That’s a valid take from all angles, but in this business, adding four wins worldwide and extending his run of ridiculous form to 20 months since simplifying things is the juice. Top-three pick … again.

4 Collin Morikawa 27 8.383M* Top 30 Get this: When his greens hit dropped from seventh (at 70.99%) in 2022-23 to 143rd (65.19%) in 2024, he jumped from 102nd to first in one-putt percentage. It was a better formula, too. Adapt he did.

5 Ludvig Åberg 25 9.833M Top 30 It’s absolutely bananas how he’s risen so rapidly and remained entirely comfortable. Settle in for an extended run of annual drafts during which he’ll be among the first five off the board … and deserves to be.

6 Justin Thomas 31 5.223M* Top 30 His lackluster 2022-23 is ancient history, and with his first child, Molly, having just arrived, it could be off to the races in 2025. Exploit the gamers in your league who can’t move on from their fatigue. He’s back.

7 Hideki Matsuyama 32 11.257M Top 30 Last year’s message was to ride out short-term hits concerning physical concerns for long-term gains. After two wins among seven top 10s, now say arigato to Japan’s best. First-round chalk.

8 Sahith Theegala 27 8.474M Top 30 Although he didn’t win in 2024, he piled almost $1.2 million more on his salary value and in five fewer starts. With three full seasons of experience, he’s a threat everywhere. He’s also scaled into the first round.

9 Sam Burns 28 6.185M* Top 30 He led the PGA TOUR in converting greens in regulation into par breakers and connected for eight top 10s. That’s a boom, but the best part is how he stepped on it after the birth of his first child, Bear, in May.

10 Sungjae Im 26 6.286M* Top 30 Arguably the most flexible late in the first round because he’s often the busiest piece among the elite on the board. His youth is deceiving because he’s entering his seventh season, but tenure validates his worth. Enjoy.

11 Patrick Cantlay 32 6.279M Top 30 Submitted a quiet campaign and still reached East Lake for the seventh time in eight years. No one is immune to a variation of a lull, but it’ll push him into the second round of drafts where he will be gold.

12 Wyndham Clark 31 10.901M Top 30 Even the stingiest skeptics can’t deny what he did in fewer starts and how he adjusted midstream in 2024. There’s firepower and then there’s what he can deliver time and again. He has become special quickly.

13 Tony Finau 35 5.706M* Top 30 The borderline first-rounder never lets us down because he continues to adapt. Even when he doesn’t win – which he did five times across the previous three seasons – he’s potent. Don’t sweat his recent knee surgery.

14 Shane Lowry 37 6.095M Top 30 Fresh off his best season and having qualified for the TOUR Championship for the first time, we can forgive him for a limited schedule. He bursts with value in all formats, especially in DFS for the majors.

15 Akshay Bhatia 22 5.344M* Top 30 As he learns the ins and outs of performing at his best in the majors, which shouldn’t take long, we can continue to enjoy his freewheeling explosiveness everywhere else. His putting adjustment has been a coup.

16 Maverick McNealy 29 4.708M* Top 70 While the entirety of his 2024 was terrific and punctuated with the breakthrough title at Sea Island, he ended it like he had started 2022-23 before injury. This is who he is and he’s leaning into fearlessness.

17 Tom Kim 22 4.124M* Top 70 Top 70 There was an asterisk beside his 2022-23 value ($7.774M) as well, but 2024 played out with growing pains. It makes 2025 present as even more attractive because he’ll have made adjustments. Still quite young.

18 Matt Fitzpatrick 30 3.705M* Top 50 No career stays on a constant ascent, but he extended his trajectory longer and more methodically than any of his peers. Not busy enough to warrant higher than a second-round call but expect more punch.

19 Will Zalatoris 28 4.569M* Top 50 Top 50 All things considered, his return from back surgery was a success, so he hasn’t missed a beat. With a few more pounds on his frame, he’s poised to wield shorter irons more often. He’s second-round value again.

20 Viktor Hovland 27 4.616M* Top 30 If an update with details of his currently undisclosed injury don’t surface between now and The Sentry, you’ll be drafting blind. Still, he scratched out a return to East Lake in 2024 despite less than his best stuff.

21 Tommy Fleetwood 33 4.609M Top 30 Naturally, the five-times-a-groomsman-and-never-the-groom on the PGA TOUR was the silver medalist in the Olympics. Same reminder: Cherish what he gives, especially in majors. A win would be a bonus.

22 Russell Henley 35 5.080M Top 30 A model of efficiency, he logged a career-low 19 starts with a career-best seven top 10s and went 3-1-0 in his first Presidents Cup. It was just another example of how much of a steady force he’s been. Zero worries.

23 Byeong Hun An 33 5.871M Top 30 Just keeps giving since returning to the PGA TOUR in 2022-23. Led in distance of all drives and ranked 19th in converting greens in regulation into par breakers in 2024. Won in his native South Korea in October.

24 Corey Conners 32 4.061M Top 50 One of only three full-time players to go without a missed cut in 2024, but he doesn’t cost the same as Scheffler or Schauffele. Continue to count on him as a cornerstone in the third round.

25 Tom Hoge 35 4.841M Top 30 Arguably the most consistently strong performer not picking off wins every season. He remains exactly the balance needed when you kick the tires on a sometimer among the internationals. Plug and replay.

26 Billy Horschel 38 5.037M Top 30 He logged a career year at an age when most guys do not. His embrace of what’s most challenging and willingness to play abroad keeps him engaged in a way perfect for him. That balance is insurance for us.

27 Robert MacIntyre 28 5.400M Top 30 Gamers have been waiting for a breakout but now U.S. golf fans know why he’s been adored across the pond. The charm is disarming but the Scot has figured out how to be great. Expect more of the same.

28 Brian Harman 37 5.201M Top 50 Unlikely to match his career-defining season of 2022-23 but his blend of accuracy, putting and moxie is sustainable. It extends his prime. It’d be a coup if the lefty is available for you in the fourth round.

29 Si Woo Kim 29 4.526M Top 50 Enters his 10th season and finally will reach 30 years of age in June. He’s been a machine and weekly gamers haven’t had to play with fire (given his record of injuries and withdrawals) much in the last two years.

30 *Jordan Spieth 31 2.732M* Top 70 No longer a first-round draft pick but no longer worried about his left wrist for which he had surgery in August . He’ll be a favorite in salary leagues, and he should be. This’ll be some fun.

31 Max Homa 34 3.843M* Top 50 The silver lining on an otherwise dull season (but more so only the second half of 2024) is his salary value. In draft leagues, he’s the classic tweener for the third (reach?) and fourth (steal!) rounds. Keep the faith.

32 Sepp Straka 31 4.601M* Top 30 Scaled back on playing time with 24 starts in 2024 and still reached the TOUR Championship for the third straight season. Harnesses size and strength for overall balance; ergo, still impactful and not as streaky.

33 Cameron Young 27 4.057M* Top 50 Hardly a slouch but still somewhat defined by his Rookie of the Year season of 2021-22. Went 20-for-21 with six top 10s in 2024, yet remains incomplete. Sum is greater than parts, so he can be frustrating.

34 Austin Eckroat 25 5.054M Top 50 And he’s off and running! With two wins, he more than doubled his earnings as a sophomore in 2024 all the while fulfilling the elevated expectation for a talent with his pedigree. Get used to it. He’s gold.

35 Davis Thompson 25 4.420M* Top 50 Fulfilled the hype with his breakthrough title at the John Deere Classic, and there’s more from where that came from. Fills out the stats sheets and now he has the experience. Among the most exciting upstarts.

36 J.T. Poston 31 5.271M Top 50 With another fruitful season in the books, he’ll be targeting success in the majors in which he’s without a top 25 in 16 tries. Go ahead and invest in the rest because of his unrelenting firepower and confidence to cash.

37 Min Woo Lee 26 2.611M* Top 70 Can’t complain about a pair of T2s from the first-time member but they were his only top 20s. Also made only 19 starts. No doubt ‘twas merely a stepping stone but now we have some idea of his commitment.

38 Harris English 35 3.402M Top 70 Fresh off yet another predictably strong season when healthy. Busy enough, makes most cuts and still in his prime. Bonus pop in majors. Slot as the fourth cornerstone who can help cover starts for another stud.

39 Max Greyserman 29 4.297M Top 50 Until his last six starts, the rookie was sufficient and unspectacular. But, oh, those last six! Three seconds and a fourth changed everything. Landed third in Strokes Gained: Putting and ninth in adjusted scoring.

40 Chris Kirk 39 6.061M Top 30 The upper-round stalwart is four seasons into his recovery in tackling personal issues, and the results are fantastic. In fact, he’s essentially the same valuable piece who carved out his career as a cornerstone. Inspiring.

41 Alex Noren 42 3.649M Top 50 Like a fine wine, he’s improving with age. Showing zero signs of slowing down and guaranteed for all Signature Events (for which he was not in 2024) so investor confidence in the Swede is at an all-time high.

42 Aaron Rai 29 4.613M Top 30 The PGA TOUR’s most accurate driver and breakthrough winner of the Wyndham Championship now gets to put his talent up against the rest in the Signature Events. His rise has been calculated and efficient.

43 Nick Dunlap 21 2.930M* Top 50 Remember, his salary value excludes what he would have banked as a pro at The American Express that he won as an amateur. All arrows up for this 1-of-1 talent, but the learning curve is undefeated. Be patient.

44 Adam Scott 44 4.753M Top 30 Among the headliners of the international contingent that play occasionally who also are benefited by the new series of Signature Events. The smaller fields lift our expectations and, thus, their values. Still a horse.

45 Mackenzie Hughes 34 3.769M Top 70 He’s found his groove. Set personal bests in top 10s (6), top 25s (10), cuts made (22, tie) and fewest missed cuts (4), and that was fresh off a career season. Also second in Strokes Gained: Putting. So dynamic.

46 Jason Day 37 4.117M Top 50 With two full seasons of convincing performance having replaced the previous two marked by ineffectiveness, we’ve been able to exhale. Will play in all the biggies but his schedule always has been light.

47 Taylor Pendrith 33 4.797M Top 30 Where he goes in which draft will vary widely. His suddenly dynamic second half checked all of the boxes but it’s unchartered territory back on the start line. Now facing toughest competition regularly.

48 Thomas Detry 31 3.614M Top 50 The Belgian hasn’t missed a beat since splashing as a PGA TOUR rookie in 2022-23. What you see is what you get, and that works for us. The absence of a glaring weakness is the best compliment. Fearless.

49 Ben Griffin 28 3.459M Top 70 First overall pick among former mortgage loan officers. A darling as a freshman in 2022-23, he led the PGA TOUR with 35 starts in 2024 and connected for five top 10s among 13 top 25s. Unending honeymoon.