1H AGO

2025 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 1-50

1 Min Read

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    FULL-MEMBERSHIP RANKINGS: Intro | 51-100 | 101-150 | 151-200 | 201-222

    NOTE: All of the golfers ranked include ages as of Jan. 2, 2025, 2024 earnings (“salary”) and levels of status on the PGA TOUR. An asterisk beside a salary value indicates that a golfer is a bargain.

    RankPlayerAge2024-25 earningsStatusComment
    1Scottie Scheffler2829.228MTop 30The easiest No. 1 since the Tiger Woods era, and some leagues are revisiting what they did to adjust and make it a fairer fight. He even outpaced betting markets for identical bets to win in all 21 of his starts.
    2Xander Schauffele3118.385MTop 30Analysis is pointless. He’s going to go second or third overall based on owner preferences in those slots. Statistically the best scrambler with a TOUR-high 56 consecutive paydays. He makes machines feel mid.
    3Rory McIlroy3510.893MTop 30What a year. That’s a valid take from all angles, but in this business, adding four wins worldwide and extending his run of ridiculous form to 20 months since simplifying things is the juice. Top-three pick … again.
    4Collin Morikawa278.383M*Top 30Get this: When his greens hit dropped from seventh (at 70.99%) in 2022-23 to 143rd (65.19%) in 2024, he jumped from 102nd to first in one-putt percentage. It was a better formula, too. Adapt he did.
    5Ludvig Åberg259.833MTop 30It’s absolutely bananas how he’s risen so rapidly and remained entirely comfortable. Settle in for an extended run of annual drafts during which he’ll be among the first five off the board … and deserves to be.
    6Justin Thomas315.223M*Top 30His lackluster 2022-23 is ancient history, and with his first child, Molly, having just arrived, it could be off to the races in 2025. Exploit the gamers in your league who can’t move on from their fatigue. He’s back.
    7Hideki Matsuyama3211.257MTop 30Last year’s message was to ride out short-term hits concerning physical concerns for long-term gains. After two wins among seven top 10s, now say arigato to Japan’s best. First-round chalk.
    8Sahith Theegala278.474MTop 30Although he didn’t win in 2024, he piled almost $1.2 million more on his salary value and in five fewer starts. With three full seasons of experience, he’s a threat everywhere. He’s also scaled into the first round.
    9Sam Burns286.185M*Top 30He led the PGA TOUR in converting greens in regulation into par breakers and connected for eight top 10s. That’s a boom, but the best part is how he stepped on it after the birth of his first child, Bear, in May.
    10Sungjae Im266.286M*Top 30Arguably the most flexible late in the first round because he’s often the busiest piece among the elite on the board. His youth is deceiving because he’s entering his seventh season, but tenure validates his worth. Enjoy.
    11Patrick Cantlay326.279MTop 30Submitted a quiet campaign and still reached East Lake for the seventh time in eight years. No one is immune to a variation of a lull, but it’ll push him into the second round of drafts where he will be gold.
    12Wyndham Clark3110.901MTop 30Even the stingiest skeptics can’t deny what he did in fewer starts and how he adjusted midstream in 2024. There’s firepower and then there’s what he can deliver time and again. He has become special quickly.
    13Tony Finau355.706M*Top 30The borderline first-rounder never lets us down because he continues to adapt. Even when he doesn’t win – which he did five times across the previous three seasons – he’s potent. Don’t sweat his recent knee surgery.
    14Shane Lowry376.095MTop 30Fresh off his best season and having qualified for the TOUR Championship for the first time, we can forgive him for a limited schedule. He bursts with value in all formats, especially in DFS for the majors.
    15Akshay Bhatia225.344M*Top 30As he learns the ins and outs of performing at his best in the majors, which shouldn’t take long, we can continue to enjoy his freewheeling explosiveness everywhere else. His putting adjustment has been a coup.
    16Maverick McNealy294.708M*Top 70While the entirety of his 2024 was terrific and punctuated with the breakthrough title at Sea Island, he ended it like he had started 2022-23 before injury. This is who he is and he’s leaning into fearlessness.
    17Tom Kim224.124M*Top 70Top 70 There was an asterisk beside his 2022-23 value ($7.774M) as well, but 2024 played out with growing pains. It makes 2025 present as even more attractive because he’ll have made adjustments. Still quite young.
    18Matt Fitzpatrick303.705M*Top 50No career stays on a constant ascent, but he extended his trajectory longer and more methodically than any of his peers. Not busy enough to warrant higher than a second-round call but expect more punch.
    19Will Zalatoris284.569M*Top 50Top 50 All things considered, his return from back surgery was a success, so he hasn’t missed a beat. With a few more pounds on his frame, he’s poised to wield shorter irons more often. He’s second-round value again.
    20Viktor Hovland274.616M*Top 30If an update with details of his currently undisclosed injury don’t surface between now and The Sentry, you’ll be drafting blind. Still, he scratched out a return to East Lake in 2024 despite less than his best stuff.
    21Tommy Fleetwood334.609MTop 30Naturally, the five-times-a-groomsman-and-never-the-groom on the PGA TOUR was the silver medalist in the Olympics. Same reminder: Cherish what he gives, especially in majors. A win would be a bonus.
    22Russell Henley355.080MTop 30A model of efficiency, he logged a career-low 19 starts with a career-best seven top 10s and went 3-1-0 in his first Presidents Cup. It was just another example of how much of a steady force he’s been. Zero worries.
    23Byeong Hun An335.871MTop 30Just keeps giving since returning to the PGA TOUR in 2022-23. Led in distance of all drives and ranked 19th in converting greens in regulation into par breakers in 2024. Won in his native South Korea in October.
    24Corey Conners324.061MTop 50One of only three full-time players to go without a missed cut in 2024, but he doesn’t cost the same as Scheffler or Schauffele. Continue to count on him as a cornerstone in the third round.
    25Tom Hoge354.841MTop 30Arguably the most consistently strong performer not picking off wins every season. He remains exactly the balance needed when you kick the tires on a sometimer among the internationals. Plug and replay.
    26Billy Horschel385.037MTop 30He logged a career year at an age when most guys do not. His embrace of what’s most challenging and willingness to play abroad keeps him engaged in a way perfect for him. That balance is insurance for us.
    27Robert MacIntyre285.400MTop 30Gamers have been waiting for a breakout but now U.S. golf fans know why he’s been adored across the pond. The charm is disarming but the Scot has figured out how to be great. Expect more of the same.
    28Brian Harman375.201MTop 50Unlikely to match his career-defining season of 2022-23 but his blend of accuracy, putting and moxie is sustainable. It extends his prime. It’d be a coup if the lefty is available for you in the fourth round.
    29Si Woo Kim294.526MTop 50Enters his 10th season and finally will reach 30 years of age in June. He’s been a machine and weekly gamers haven’t had to play with fire (given his record of injuries and withdrawals) much in the last two years.
    30*Jordan Spieth312.732M*Top 70No longer a first-round draft pick but no longer worried about his left wrist for which he had surgery in August. He’ll be a favorite in salary leagues, and he should be. This’ll be some fun.
    31Max Homa343.843M*Top 50The silver lining on an otherwise dull season (but more so only the second half of 2024) is his salary value. In draft leagues, he’s the classic tweener for the third (reach?) and fourth (steal!) rounds. Keep the faith.
    32Sepp Straka314.601M*Top 30Scaled back on playing time with 24 starts in 2024 and still reached the TOUR Championship for the third straight season. Harnesses size and strength for overall balance; ergo, still impactful and not as streaky.
    33Cameron Young274.057M*Top 50Hardly a slouch but still somewhat defined by his Rookie of the Year season of 2021-22. Went 20-for-21 with six top 10s in 2024, yet remains incomplete. Sum is greater than parts, so he can be frustrating.
    34Austin Eckroat255.054MTop 50And he’s off and running! With two wins, he more than doubled his earnings as a sophomore in 2024 all the while fulfilling the elevated expectation for a talent with his pedigree. Get used to it. He’s gold.
    35Davis Thompson254.420M*Top 50Fulfilled the hype with his breakthrough title at the John Deere Classic, and there’s more from where that came from. Fills out the stats sheets and now he has the experience. Among the most exciting upstarts.
    36J.T. Poston315.271M Top 50With another fruitful season in the books, he’ll be targeting success in the majors in which he’s without a top 25 in 16 tries. Go ahead and invest in the rest because of his unrelenting firepower and confidence to cash.
    37Min Woo Lee262.611M*Top 70Can’t complain about a pair of T2s from the first-time member but they were his only top 20s. Also made only 19 starts. No doubt ‘twas merely a stepping stone but now we have some idea of his commitment.
    38Harris English353.402MTop 70Fresh off yet another predictably strong season when healthy. Busy enough, makes most cuts and still in his prime. Bonus pop in majors. Slot as the fourth cornerstone who can help cover starts for another stud.
    39Max Greyserman294.297MTop 50Until his last six starts, the rookie was sufficient and unspectacular. But, oh, those last six! Three seconds and a fourth changed everything. Landed third in Strokes Gained: Putting and ninth in adjusted scoring.
    40Chris Kirk396.061MTop 30The upper-round stalwart is four seasons into his recovery in tackling personal issues, and the results are fantastic. In fact, he’s essentially the same valuable piece who carved out his career as a cornerstone. Inspiring.
    41Alex Noren423.649MTop 50Like a fine wine, he’s improving with age. Showing zero signs of slowing down and guaranteed for all Signature Events (for which he was not in 2024) so investor confidence in the Swede is at an all-time high.
    42Aaron Rai294.613MTop 30The PGA TOUR’s most accurate driver and breakthrough winner of the Wyndham Championship now gets to put his talent up against the rest in the Signature Events. His rise has been calculated and efficient.
    43Nick Dunlap212.930M*Top 50Remember, his salary value excludes what he would have banked as a pro at The American Express that he won as an amateur. All arrows up for this 1-of-1 talent, but the learning curve is undefeated. Be patient.
    44Adam Scott444.753MTop 30Among the headliners of the international contingent that play occasionally who also are benefited by the new series of Signature Events. The smaller fields lift our expectations and, thus, their values. Still a horse.
    45Mackenzie Hughes343.769MTop 70He’s found his groove. Set personal bests in top 10s (6), top 25s (10), cuts made (22, tie) and fewest missed cuts (4), and that was fresh off a career season. Also second in Strokes Gained: Putting. So dynamic.
    46Jason Day374.117MTop 50With two full seasons of convincing performance having replaced the previous two marked by ineffectiveness, we’ve been able to exhale. Will play in all the biggies but his schedule always has been light.
    47Taylor Pendrith334.797MTop 30Where he goes in which draft will vary widely. His suddenly dynamic second half checked all of the boxes but it’s unchartered territory back on the start line. Now facing toughest competition regularly.
    48Thomas Detry313.614MTop 50The Belgian hasn’t missed a beat since splashing as a PGA TOUR rookie in 2022-23. What you see is what you get, and that works for us. The absence of a glaring weakness is the best compliment. Fearless.
    49Ben Griffin283.459MTop 70First overall pick among former mortgage loan officers. A darling as a freshman in 2022-23, he led the PGA TOUR with 35 starts in 2024 and connected for five top 10s among 13 top 25s. Unending honeymoon.
    50Nico Echavarria303.583MTop 125While his long-term trajectory suggested that a wildly successful 2024 was possible, an extremely top-heavy 2023 was a curveball. He was a rookie then, but he isn’t anymore. Skeptics will let him drop. Good.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.