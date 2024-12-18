2025 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 151-200

Rank Player Age 2023-24 earnings Status Comment

151 Joel Dahmen 37 1.340M Top 125 Ridiculous ball-striking – top 20 in both Fairways and Greens Hit; first in Proximity – was enough to keep his fully exempt status, so we’d love an elixir for his nervy putting. Just let him fall to you.

152 Alejandro Tosti 28 1.086M Q-School Missed 16 of 28 cuts as a rookie but flashed confidence that harked back to how he hung up 10 top 10s on the KFT in 2023. Climbed a few rungs in the pecking order at Q-School. Still best utilized in DFS.

153 Kris Ventura 29 -- KFT Hard to believe he was three full seasons removed after failing to keep his PGA TOUR card when eligibility was extended into 2020-21. Vastly improved across the board in 2024. He’s seemed to unlock his best self.

154 Cristobal Del Solar 31 22K* KFT (Rookie) Señor 57 from Chile picked off a win among four top fives in addition to that ridiculous score early in 2024. Rode hot starts and scorer’s mentality. The putter is his primary weapon. At a great age.

155 Thorbjørn Olesen 35 500k DPWT The veteran is the only one to re-up his card via this category in 2025. Won on his home circuit early and finished very strong. His PGA TOUR experience can be a tease but he’s worth a deep call in drop-add leagues.

156 Nate Lashley 42 1.471M Top 125 The aging shorter hitter always presents as undervalued in DFS and betting on stats alone, but he’s essentially a coin flip to cash with only one out of every three of those going for a top 25. Road warrior, though.

157 Ben Silverman 37 1.262M* Top 125 The Canadian escalated north of the reorder in his third try, and he really wasn’t in jeopardy of losing out after opening with a T18 at Waialae. Steady and balanced throughout his bag. Mild sleeper despite age.

158 Francesco Molinari 42 259K* Multi-year This is it. He’s reached the end of the extension. Hasn’t qualified for the Playoffs since 2019 and hasn’t had a top 10 on the PGA TOUR since January of 2022, but it’s sensible to buy in salary leagues.

159 Ryan Palmer 48 163K* Career earnings exemption (top 50) Stuck with conditional status in 2024 and settled for 18 starts. With this promotion, it stands to reason that he’ll be able to find a groove at least once. Not bad for salary leaguers.

160 Hayden Buckley 28 686K Q-School With just one payday (T65, Bermuda) in his last nine starts, he fell outside the top 150 in FedExCup points, so it was especially gutty for him to find magic in his last chance. Focus only on weekly formats early.

161 Kevin Roy 34 166K* KFT As a PGA TOUR rookie in 2022-23, he cashed only nine of 31 times. He returns after scattering a pair of seconds among five top 10s and 10 top 20s in 2024. Also placed T12 at the 2024 Valspar Championship.

162 Brian Campbell 31 44K* KFT Ends a seven-year hiatus since his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Assembled easily his best campaign on the KFT with three seconds among seven top 10s. Fifth in scoring. Small ball artist with a boatload of resolve.

163 Rikuya Hoshino 28 -- DPWT (Rookie) The six-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour picked off a win on the DP World Tour in 2024. While intriguing, it’s been difficult for Japanese pros not named Hideki Matsuyama to make a dent. Easy does it.

164 Paul Waring 39 45K* DPWT (Rookie) The Englishman is the elder statesman among his class. Just like Matthieu Pavon a year ago, a late win boosted the Brit into this year’s mix. Now, he’d love to replicate the momentum. Late flier.

165 Gordon Sargent 21 -- PGA TOUR U Accelerated Deferred accepting membership until he concluded his time at Vanderbilt , so he’ll be a member after Memorial Day and guaranteed status through 2026. Gamers won’t hesitate … and get paid.

166 Kevin Streelman 46 761K Conditional Rallied from an early back injury to reach 300 career cuts made, so that’s a season-long exemption now in his pocket. Effectiveness has waned predictably, but he still cashes often enough for DFS considerations.

167 Chris Gotterup 25 1.170M Top 125 With a breakthrough victory highlighting his membership debut, he won’t fall as far as he should. It was his only top 10, so the jury still is out on sustainable impact. Too talented not to get there, but wait.

168 Tyler McCumber 33 -- Major Medical Extension [carryover] Opened 0-for-2, took 10 months off, and then was a runner-up in Australia. Back from surgeries on both hips and left shoulder, so he’s intriguing with 14 starts to pile up 175.766 FedExCup points.

169 Lanto Griffin 36 570K Q-School As if he wasn’t under enough pressure to compete via what remained of a medical extension – and fell short of fulfilling – he medaled at Q-School. The recent first-time father also cashed in his last nine starts. Mojo.

170 Brandt Snedeker 44 238K Career earnings exemption (top 50) Now two years after Manubrium Joint Stabilization, he’s exhibited physical fitness to play regularly. The rub is that positive results are lacking. Consider spot starts on short tracks.

171 Trevor Cone 32 -- KFT Back in the big leagues after a year on the KFT where power and precision yielded six top 10s. Knocked around as a PGA TOUR rookie in 2022-23 but now he’s in his competitive prime, so there’s quiet upside.

172 S.H. Kim 26 1.150M Conditional With 34 starts in 2024, he was the busiest among those outside the top 125 in the FedExCup, but he still poured in putts and cashed 23 times. Last-round value albeit with a short leash based on how he starts.

173 Wesley Bryan 34 989k Conditional Fresh off a spirited run in the FedExCup Fall – perhaps ignited by a playoff loss in the Creator Classic at East Lake – he won’t sneak up on anyone, but pump the brakes and respect his status. Let him come to you.

174 Will Chandler 27 -- Q-School (Rookie) The lefty is a product of the University of Georgia, so he’ll be comfortable immediately amongst a throng of fellow alums. Made 10 KFT starts in 2024 with a T2 and a T10. Never pegged it on the PGA TOUR.

175 Hayden Springer 27 1.149M Conditional The 2023 Q-School grad logged a wild 2024. All four of his top 25s were top 10s and he cashed in only 13 of 26 starts. Caught some fire in the second half, though. Profiles best in deep full-season formats.

176 Rafael Campos 36 1.857M Top 125 One of the feel-good stories of the year when he became a father and a first-time winner in the same week in November. Still needs to prove it in the long-term, but he can contribute in weekly situations.

177 Peter Malnati 37 2.520M Top 70 His win at the Valspar Championship counted for 61.4% of his season’s worth of FedExCup points. Struggles considerably both off the tee and on approach, so he’s a lottery ticket. Best used in DFS on short tracks.

178 Kaito Onishi 26 13K* KFT (Rookie) After a superb career at USC, he won in his only full season on his native Japan Golf Tour in 2022 and again in 2024 on the KFT. Also 4-for-5 (albeit no top 60s) on the PGA TOUR. Not a ton of pop or sizzle.

179 Vincent Norrman 27 192K* Multi-year Things happened fast for the Swede in 2023 with two wins across six starts worldwide. With lessons learned, an extended break to conclude 2024 allowed for a reset, but temper expectations.

180 Zac Blair 34 1.137M Conditional First on the outside looking into the top 125 of the FedExCup, the shorter, straight hitter who can scramble profiles best on cozier courses, so those considerations in DFS remain the most tantalizing.

181 Brandon Wu 27 750K Conditional The absence of effectiveness in 2024 should serve as a wake-up call down the road, if not sooner. The reversal was confounding in terms of expectations and trajectory. Toy with him in DFS and remain patient.

182 Karl Vilips 23 -- KFT (Rookie) The Aussie born in Indonesia was Michael Thorbjornsen’s roommate both at Stanford and currently in Florida. Needed only 10 KFT starts to graduate, so some of the jury is still out, but the construct is as good as it gets.

183 Garrick Higgo 25 947K Conditional Despite 92 PGA TOUR starts across four seasons, he’s far from fully formed as the learning curve can win a round in the bout along the way. Never played the KFT but now might need to. DFS flier for now.

184 Dylan Wu 28 1.029M Conditional Couldn’t sustain what he had built as a second-year member in 2022-23 but he still cashes often enough to warrant deep consideration. It’s uncommon value for a non-winner with his status. Give it a spin.

185 Brice Garnett 41 1.340M Top 125 Because of opening status in 2024, he wasn’t in last year’s full-membership ranking. Return to the winner’s circle in Puerto Rico notwithstanding, he’s best reserved as a sixth man in DFS when ball-striking is the key.

186 Robby Shelton 29 791K Conditional No doubt the former standout at the University of Alabama expected better during his 20s, but he’s hanging on. Can be a horse for shorter courses, so consider him as a sixth man in DFS in those moments.

187 Webb Simpson 39 606K Multi-year Fully exempt as a winner through 2026 but he’s gone 19 straight starts without a top 20-finish. It’s hard to believe how precipitous the tumble has been with his previously world-class ball-striking. Spot starter.

188 Braden Thornberry 27 -- KFT (Rookie) It’s taken a minute for the former world’s top-ranked amateur to make it, and he needed a win at the season finale. Obviously grinding and connecting at times, but allow for more seasoning.

189 Kevin Kisner 40 175K Career earnings exemption (top 50) NBC’s newest lead analyst is right at 50th all-time, so he’d likely lose this chip to play if he didn’t burn it now. Still, he’s been too ineffective for two seasons while moonlighting on the mic.

190 Philip Knowles 28 47K* Medical [reshuffle; carryover] (Rookie) Back in earnest after a freak hand injury, he’s a sneaky salary flier. Three top 20s on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024. Has 17 starts remaining to clear 402.940 FedExCup points.

191 Matthew Riedel 24 -- Q-School (Rookie) Ended college in 2024 at Vanderbilt where Gordon Sargent was a teammate. After placing fourth in PGA TOUR University, Riedel went 6-for-13 on the KFT with a T2. Power, precision and par-5 scoring.

192 Danny Walker 29 -- KFT (Rookie) Nickel-and-dimed 2024 for 10 top 25s with a significant solo second to lift into this position. The epitome of a sum-is-greater-than-the-parts talent, but the parts are balanced. Will need lots of starts to deliver.

193 Kevin Velo 27 -- KFT (Rookie) Fair to say that he’s taken a blue-collar path. A dreamer for whom it’s come true, and it’s impressive. Still, while you won’t bet against him, the trajectory is TBD. Best at scrambling, naturally. Zero PGA TOUR starts.

194 Chesson Hadley 37 628K Conditional Welp, he finally failed to rally with his back against the wall. Salvaging his card at the buzzer had become his M.O. His value now is greatest in deep full-season leagues but for starts only, and barely at that.

195 Trace Crowe 28 698K Conditional Went from winning once on the KFT in 2023 to needing Q-School to graduate, and now is facing juggling starts on the KFT in 2025. Showed flashes in 2024, so there’s merit in DFS but nowhere else.

196 Kevin Tway 36 973K Conditional One step at a time, perhaps. Enjoyed a mini-revival but he was limited to 20 starts due to Past Champion status. Still, there’s juice to squeeze as he should be much busier. Speculative but proven and better.

197 Jeremy Paul 30 -- KFT (Rookie) Set the theme with a season-opening victory in The Bahamas and added another two top 10s and seven top 25s. Twin brother, Yannik, is a DP World Tour winner. Jeremy’s next PGA TOUR start will be his first.

198 Joseph Bramlett 36 647K Conditional Healthy (yet) again, he cashed a career-high 17 times but failed to snare a top 15 amid only three top 25s. Presents as useful in DFS and as a midseason pickup when fields expand.

199 Noah Goodwin 24 -- KFT (Rookie) The decorated junior who starred at SMU needed just two years on the KFT to arrive. Gritty and scrappy, he has the makeup to figure out how to survive. OK to abstain on Draft Day but keep eyes on him.