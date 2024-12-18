PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

2025 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 101-150

1 Min Read

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    NOTE: All of the golfers ranked include ages as of Jan. 2, 2025, 2024 earnings (“salary”) and levels of status on the PGA TOUR. An asterisk beside a salary value indicates that a golfer is a bargain.

    RankPlayerAge2023-24 earningsStatusComment
    101Chandler Phillips281.714M*Top 125His climb into the big leagues was seamless in every aspect. There simply are no worries about this player. Makes cuts and closes like a veteran. League championship fantasy teams will have him rostered.
    102Jhonattan Vegas402.309MTop 70Healthy again, and given his power and precision from tee to green, the age of the 3M Open champ is irrelevant. The same tandem contributes to more paydays than weekends off. Determination: low risk.
    103Nick Taylor363.429MTop 70That the winner of 2023 RBC Canadian Open and 2024 WM Phoenix Open didn’t qualify for the 2024 Presidents Cup in his native Canada sums up the last eight months. Now sets up as decent lower-round value.
    104Justin Lower352.418MTop 125With five top 10s in 2024, he matched his combined total of his first two seasons on TOUR. The growth is real in his prime and his experience on the greens is paid off by fantastic putting. So solid.
    105Vince Whaley291.474M*Top 125Not only did he fulfill his medical extension in 2024, but he also met elevated expectations teased with a strong close to 2023. Among those worth a reach as long as he’s supported by commodities.
    106Henrik Norlander371.082M*Top 125The veteran reinvented himself with a second half of consistently strong form without promises for playing time. Complimenting vintage ball-striking, he elevated from conditional status. Lean in for more.
    107Carson Young301.937MTop 125In his sophomore season, he cleaned up what was loose from tee to green and improved significantly on par 5s. An occasional threat who plays often enough to set and forget. Ain’t nothin’ wrong with that.
    108Michael Kim311.484MTop 125Kim 1, Bolton 0. Well, sort of. He was able to elevate in the FedExCup Fall but his Official World Golf Ranking is worse. Street value is what plays in fantasy, but it’s still nice to see him sustain over time.
    109Jesper Svensson2889K* DPWT (Rookie)Making quick work on the DP World Tour in 2024, the Swede was the Rookie of the Year. One win and three seconds among six top 10s. Exceled at Coastal Carolina University. He’s a dude.
    110Bud Cauley34638K* Major Medical Extension [carryover]Among the most valuable of the medicals after returning in a full-time capacity in 2024. Already secured conditional status and has 10 starts to add just 136.007 FedExCup points to retain status.
    111Matt Wallace341.036M*Multi-yearDon’t sweat the late-year eject because he’s set for status through 2025. However, he’s still moonlighting on the DP World Tour, so don’t leave too much slack in real time. It reinforces a glass ceiling here.
    112K.H. Lee331.519M* Top 125As he navigates his prime, this is his baseline, and that’s serviceable, but it also requires patience. He plays so often that you don’t lament short-term losses the same. Suitable primarily for full-season formats.
    113Joe Highsmith241.340MTop 125You’re never too inexperienced to show off some moxie. The left-handed rookie capitalized on the FedExCup Fall to move from 160th to 110th in points. Still needs to be validated in the long term.
    114Quade Cummins28--KFT (Rookie)Cruised from stem to stern with a KFT-high 14 top 20s in 2024. Consistency and its momentum rarely come to a screeching halt after graduation. Second in putting and inside the top 10 in scoring on all pars.
    115Ryan Fox371.378MTop 125Better lower-round contributor, although he’s unlikely to fall on name alone. Usually best for weekly games, especially majors (8-for-8 since 2023), but exempt into only The Open Championship right now.
    116Takumi Kanaya2637K*Q-SchoolThe former world’s top-ranked amateur is the most attractive of the Q-School grads. He’s a seven-time winner on his native Japan Golf Tour and led it in earnings in 2024. Worth the risk concerning playing time.
    117Alex Smalley281.102M*Top 125Because it didn’t cost him his card, he’s granted a dispensation for a down 2024. He also rallied in the second half. The timely surge was a savior but it also can be a springboard for one of the best off the tee.
    118Trey Mullinax3279K*TBDReturned in April after six months off for surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip. Ended up cashing twice in six PGA TOUR starts, all in the FedExCup Fall. With a medical, he’d be worth a call late in a draft.
    119Jackson Suber2539K*KFT (Rookie)So solid. The University of Mississippi product opens on my watch list for Rookie of the Year. Clearly possesses the inner confidence to rely on exceptional putting to score. His firepower will play.
    120Matteo Manassero31221K*DPWTA first-time member but not a rookie. Inspirational example of determination, and still young, but the question is if he’s truly ready for another big step after the progress he’s made. Familiar but a wild card.
    121Harry Higgs3364K*KFTThe veteran of four straight seasons on the PGA TOUR got his groove back. Consecutive playoff victories sealed his return but he didn’t waste the surge in the second half. You know it means everything to him, too.
    122Taylor Montgomery291.154MConditionalTorn muscles in both shoulders derailed his sophomore season, so he might be granted a few starts for a promotion via a medical extension, but this status will play all year. Gotta see him healthy first.
    123Adam Schenk321.861MTop 125After a lucrative whirlwind of 2023 during which he became a father and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the first time, a regression wasn’t surprising. Now child No. 2 is on the way. Status quo is OK.
    124Tom McKibbin22112K*DPWT (Rookie)The last of 10 from his home circuit to make the jump this season, the wunderkind from Northern Ireland presents a full package. Could be special and won’t sneak by anyone on Draft Day. Kids these days.
    125Thomas Rosenmueller27--KFT (Rookie) He’s thrived everywhere, but it took three seasons on the KFT to grab the final rung. Tale of two halves in 2024 ended seriously strong. Finished third in the all-around. Has yet to peg it on the PGA TOUR.
    126Davis Riley282.163MTop 125Because he picked off a victory, it’d be inaccurate to classify 2024 as a disappointment, but it was one of only two top 25s in 26 starts. Chalk it up as an anomaly of a season. Risk-takers likely will be rewarded.
    127Ben Kohles341.853MTop 125Achievement is relative. As the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points leader, more was expected in his third try with a PGA TOUR card, but his ball-striking was quite effective. Salary value isn’t worth the plunge, though.
    128Ricky Castillo23--KFT (Rookie)It’s been only a year-and-a-half in the making for the former standout at the University of Florida, but this is where he projected to land sooner than later. He’s worth more of your patience than other graduates.
    129Antoine Rozner3173K*DPWT (Rookie)Three months younger than fellow Frenchman, Matthieu Pavon, Rozner splashes at about the same age. Thrice a winner on the DP World Tour. Terrific iron player and efficient. Higher floor than average.
    130C.T. Pan331.801MTop 125Overcame a recurring back injury that chased an injured wrist last year. The physical concern contributes to a ceiling that must be respected in the long-term. His firepower plays up better in weeklies and DFS.
    131Chad Ramey321.266M*Top 125There are worse things than finding a rhythm in the second half, in between premier events and in the FedExCup Fall as he has done the last two seasons. Low-cost potential impact in DFS. Long-term upside.
    132Isaiah Salinda27110K*KFT (Rookie)With 11 PGA TOUR starts across the last five seasons, he’s familiar to your competition. T7 at the 2023 Shriners in Las Vegas where he lives. Led the 2024 KFT in Total Driving; fifth in Ball-striking and T7 in Scoring.
    133Adam Svensson312.014M Top 125Solid rank-and-filer whose ball-striking laid the foundation for 71 paydays in the last three seasons. The methodical contributor doesn’t dazzle but contending fantasy teams need him on that wall.
    134Greyson Sigg291.349MTop 125Perhaps the best test to determine if the glass is half-full or half-empty. He’s been able to stick three years in but improvement is a push. A horse for courses, which is fine, but still pre-prime. Don’t stop believin’.
    135Patton Kizzire381.908MTop 125While it was awesome for him to win the Procore Championship after losing fully exempt status a year ago, he’s eclipsed $2 million in earnings just twice and four of his previous five seasons were unspectacular.
    136Luke List392.637MTop 125It’s tough to classify this as his baseline because it’s infused with infrequent but significant pop. Despite improved putting, he didn’t capitalize on the Signature Events and he’s regressed to missing half of his cuts again.
    137John Pak26--KFT (Rookie)The can’t-miss Florida State product was the first-ever valedictorian of PGA TOUR University (2021). Rallied later in 2024 after emerging from fringe status. He’s fairways and greens all day, and he can scramble.
    138Matt Kuchar461.469MTop 125A late-season burst was a reflection of who he was in his prime, but it’d be a massive bonus in an extended form nowadays. Accuracy off the tee never retires and his putting remains elite. Reliable complement.
    139Tim Widing2772K*KFT (Rookie)The long-hitting ball-striker from Sweden is a good get after two seasons on the KFT. Scattered four top 10s and another four top 25s around consecutive wins in April. Also went 1-for-2 in 2024 majors.
    140Niklas Norgaard32130K*DPWT (Rookie)The well-traveled and steely Dane leans confidently on power and precision from tee to green to do work. As he’s matured, he’s become unflappable. He’ll be unfazed by the jump. Long-term sleeper.
    141Paul Peterson3663K*KFT (Rookie)The lefty has multiple wins worldwide but only three PGA TOUR starts, the latest a T25 at home at The RSM Classic in November. Short but laser-like off the tee and a wonderful putter. Horse for courses.
    142William Mouw24--KFT (Rookie)Suffice it to say that he’s groomed for this. The Pepperdine product leveraged power and precision for a trio of runners-up among six top 10s in 2024. T7 in scoring. Expect some noise on the West Coast Swing.
    143Pierceson Coody241.052M ConditionalIf not for a sluggish start, the 2024 PGA TOUR rookie wouldn’t be in this position. Of all non-winners with his status, he’s the headliner, so leverage it while whining about playing time on Draft Day.
    144David Skinns421.225MTop 125Among the better stories among the unheralded in 2024 after losing his card following a dreadful 2021-22. The uphill climb will continue toward a tighter target but he’ll stay busy in between Signature Events.
    145David Lipsky361.543MTop 125Went from 165th to 97th in the FedExCup after the Playoffs. Wild. In the macro, it’s been three straight seasons of landing inside a tight range, so expectations are defined. At least he plays often.
    146Nick Hardy28770K*Multi-yearWent in the wrong direction in his third season but he gets a mulligan via the winners category. It also means that he’s on sale, but he needs to clean up his touch around and on greens. Should be among the busiest.
    147Gary Woodland40915KMulti-yearIn hindsight, it probably was aggressive to expect more than he could yield after brain surgery, but now he’s in a contract season. He also recorded his best two finishes (both top 20s) in the FedExCup Fall.
    148Taylor Dickson328K* KFT (Rookie)Broke out in his fourth season on the KFT with two wins and kept the pedal down late for another three top 10s. A favorable opening slot in the reorder covers minimal PGA TOUR experience (one start).
    149Sam Ryder351.136M*Top 125Finishing 125th in the FedExCup is as far from being Mr. Irrelevant as it gets because he retained his card. Still a non-winner in 200 starts as a member, but he posts up. There’s value in the frequency.
    150Charley Hoffman481.805MTop 125You love to see it. His late decision to burn a career earnings exemption paid off with a P2 among three top 10s. Just let him tumble into a lower round where he can be more impactful. He still belongs.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.