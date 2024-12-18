1H AGO
2025 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 101-150
1 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
NOTE: All of the golfers ranked include ages as of Jan. 2, 2025, 2024 earnings (“salary”) and levels of status on the PGA TOUR. An asterisk beside a salary value indicates that a golfer is a bargain.
|Rank
|Player
|Age
|2023-24 earnings
|Status
|Comment
|101
|Chandler Phillips
|28
|1.714M*
|Top 125
|His climb into the big leagues was seamless in every aspect. There simply are no worries about this player. Makes cuts and closes like a veteran. League championship fantasy teams will have him rostered.
|102
|Jhonattan Vegas
|40
|2.309M
|Top 70
|Healthy again, and given his power and precision from tee to green, the age of the 3M Open champ is irrelevant. The same tandem contributes to more paydays than weekends off. Determination: low risk.
|103
|Nick Taylor
|36
|3.429M
|Top 70
|That the winner of 2023 RBC Canadian Open and 2024 WM Phoenix Open didn’t qualify for the 2024 Presidents Cup in his native Canada sums up the last eight months. Now sets up as decent lower-round value.
|104
|Justin Lower
|35
|2.418M
|Top 125
|With five top 10s in 2024, he matched his combined total of his first two seasons on TOUR. The growth is real in his prime and his experience on the greens is paid off by fantastic putting. So solid.
|105
|Vince Whaley
|29
|1.474M*
|Top 125
|Not only did he fulfill his medical extension in 2024, but he also met elevated expectations teased with a strong close to 2023. Among those worth a reach as long as he’s supported by commodities.
|106
|Henrik Norlander
|37
|1.082M*
|Top 125
|The veteran reinvented himself with a second half of consistently strong form without promises for playing time. Complimenting vintage ball-striking, he elevated from conditional status. Lean in for more.
|107
|Carson Young
|30
|1.937M
|Top 125
|In his sophomore season, he cleaned up what was loose from tee to green and improved significantly on par 5s. An occasional threat who plays often enough to set and forget. Ain’t nothin’ wrong with that.
|108
|Michael Kim
|31
|1.484M
|Top 125
|Kim 1, Bolton 0. Well, sort of. He was able to elevate in the FedExCup Fall but his Official World Golf Ranking is worse. Street value is what plays in fantasy, but it’s still nice to see him sustain over time.
|109
|Jesper Svensson
|28
|89K*
|DPWT (Rookie)
|Making quick work on the DP World Tour in 2024, the Swede was the Rookie of the Year. One win and three seconds among six top 10s. Exceled at Coastal Carolina University. He’s a dude.
|110
|Bud Cauley
|34
|638K*
|Major Medical Extension [carryover]
|Among the most valuable of the medicals after returning in a full-time capacity in 2024. Already secured conditional status and has 10 starts to add just 136.007 FedExCup points to retain status.
|111
|Matt Wallace
|34
|1.036M*
|Multi-year
|Don’t sweat the late-year eject because he’s set for status through 2025. However, he’s still moonlighting on the DP World Tour, so don’t leave too much slack in real time. It reinforces a glass ceiling here.
|112
|K.H. Lee
|33
|1.519M*
|Top 125
|As he navigates his prime, this is his baseline, and that’s serviceable, but it also requires patience. He plays so often that you don’t lament short-term losses the same. Suitable primarily for full-season formats.
|113
|Joe Highsmith
|24
|1.340M
|Top 125
|You’re never too inexperienced to show off some moxie. The left-handed rookie capitalized on the FedExCup Fall to move from 160th to 110th in points. Still needs to be validated in the long term.
|114
|Quade Cummins
|28
|--
|KFT (Rookie)
|Cruised from stem to stern with a KFT-high 14 top 20s in 2024. Consistency and its momentum rarely come to a screeching halt after graduation. Second in putting and inside the top 10 in scoring on all pars.
|115
|Ryan Fox
|37
|1.378M
|Top 125
|Better lower-round contributor, although he’s unlikely to fall on name alone. Usually best for weekly games, especially majors (8-for-8 since 2023), but exempt into only The Open Championship right now.
|116
|Takumi Kanaya
|26
|37K*
|Q-School
|The former world’s top-ranked amateur is the most attractive of the Q-School grads. He’s a seven-time winner on his native Japan Golf Tour and led it in earnings in 2024. Worth the risk concerning playing time.
|117
|Alex Smalley
|28
|1.102M*
|Top 125
|Because it didn’t cost him his card, he’s granted a dispensation for a down 2024. He also rallied in the second half. The timely surge was a savior but it also can be a springboard for one of the best off the tee.
|118
|Trey Mullinax
|32
|79K*
|TBD
|Returned in April after six months off for surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip. Ended up cashing twice in six PGA TOUR starts, all in the FedExCup Fall. With a medical, he’d be worth a call late in a draft.
|119
|Jackson Suber
|25
|39K*
|KFT (Rookie)
|So solid. The University of Mississippi product opens on my watch list for Rookie of the Year. Clearly possesses the inner confidence to rely on exceptional putting to score. His firepower will play.
|120
|Matteo Manassero
|31
|221K*
|DPWT
|A first-time member but not a rookie. Inspirational example of determination, and still young, but the question is if he’s truly ready for another big step after the progress he’s made. Familiar but a wild card.
|121
|Harry Higgs
|33
|64K*
|KFT
|The veteran of four straight seasons on the PGA TOUR got his groove back. Consecutive playoff victories sealed his return but he didn’t waste the surge in the second half. You know it means everything to him, too.
|122
|Taylor Montgomery
|29
|1.154M
|Conditional
|Torn muscles in both shoulders derailed his sophomore season, so he might be granted a few starts for a promotion via a medical extension, but this status will play all year. Gotta see him healthy first.
|123
|Adam Schenk
|32
|1.861M
|Top 125
|After a lucrative whirlwind of 2023 during which he became a father and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the first time, a regression wasn’t surprising. Now child No. 2 is on the way. Status quo is OK.
|124
|Tom McKibbin
|22
|112K*
|DPWT (Rookie)
|The last of 10 from his home circuit to make the jump this season, the wunderkind from Northern Ireland presents a full package. Could be special and won’t sneak by anyone on Draft Day. Kids these days.
|125
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|27
|--
|KFT (Rookie)
|He’s thrived everywhere, but it took three seasons on the KFT to grab the final rung. Tale of two halves in 2024 ended seriously strong. Finished third in the all-around. Has yet to peg it on the PGA TOUR.
|126
|Davis Riley
|28
|2.163M
|Top 125
|Because he picked off a victory, it’d be inaccurate to classify 2024 as a disappointment, but it was one of only two top 25s in 26 starts. Chalk it up as an anomaly of a season. Risk-takers likely will be rewarded.
|127
|Ben Kohles
|34
|1.853M
|Top 125
|Achievement is relative. As the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points leader, more was expected in his third try with a PGA TOUR card, but his ball-striking was quite effective. Salary value isn’t worth the plunge, though.
|128
|Ricky Castillo
|23
|--
|KFT (Rookie)
|It’s been only a year-and-a-half in the making for the former standout at the University of Florida, but this is where he projected to land sooner than later. He’s worth more of your patience than other graduates.
|129
|Antoine Rozner
|31
|73K*
|DPWT (Rookie)
|Three months younger than fellow Frenchman, Matthieu Pavon, Rozner splashes at about the same age. Thrice a winner on the DP World Tour. Terrific iron player and efficient. Higher floor than average.
|130
|C.T. Pan
|33
|1.801M
|Top 125
|Overcame a recurring back injury that chased an injured wrist last year. The physical concern contributes to a ceiling that must be respected in the long-term. His firepower plays up better in weeklies and DFS.
|131
|Chad Ramey
|32
|1.266M*
|Top 125
|There are worse things than finding a rhythm in the second half, in between premier events and in the FedExCup Fall as he has done the last two seasons. Low-cost potential impact in DFS. Long-term upside.
|132
|Isaiah Salinda
|27
|110K*
|KFT (Rookie)
|With 11 PGA TOUR starts across the last five seasons, he’s familiar to your competition. T7 at the 2023 Shriners in Las Vegas where he lives. Led the 2024 KFT in Total Driving; fifth in Ball-striking and T7 in Scoring.
|133
|Adam Svensson
|31
|2.014M
|Top 125
|Solid rank-and-filer whose ball-striking laid the foundation for 71 paydays in the last three seasons. The methodical contributor doesn’t dazzle but contending fantasy teams need him on that wall.
|134
|Greyson Sigg
|29
|1.349M
|Top 125
|Perhaps the best test to determine if the glass is half-full or half-empty. He’s been able to stick three years in but improvement is a push. A horse for courses, which is fine, but still pre-prime. Don’t stop believin’.
|135
|Patton Kizzire
|38
|1.908M
|Top 125
|While it was awesome for him to win the Procore Championship after losing fully exempt status a year ago, he’s eclipsed $2 million in earnings just twice and four of his previous five seasons were unspectacular.
|136
|Luke List
|39
|2.637M
|Top 125
|It’s tough to classify this as his baseline because it’s infused with infrequent but significant pop. Despite improved putting, he didn’t capitalize on the Signature Events and he’s regressed to missing half of his cuts again.
|137
|John Pak
|26
|--
|KFT (Rookie)
|The can’t-miss Florida State product was the first-ever valedictorian of PGA TOUR University (2021). Rallied later in 2024 after emerging from fringe status. He’s fairways and greens all day, and he can scramble.
|138
|Matt Kuchar
|46
|1.469M
|Top 125
|A late-season burst was a reflection of who he was in his prime, but it’d be a massive bonus in an extended form nowadays. Accuracy off the tee never retires and his putting remains elite. Reliable complement.
|139
|Tim Widing
|27
|72K*
|KFT (Rookie)
|The long-hitting ball-striker from Sweden is a good get after two seasons on the KFT. Scattered four top 10s and another four top 25s around consecutive wins in April. Also went 1-for-2 in 2024 majors.
|140
|Niklas Norgaard
|32
|130K*
|DPWT (Rookie)
|The well-traveled and steely Dane leans confidently on power and precision from tee to green to do work. As he’s matured, he’s become unflappable. He’ll be unfazed by the jump. Long-term sleeper.
|141
|Paul Peterson
|36
|63K*
|KFT (Rookie)
|The lefty has multiple wins worldwide but only three PGA TOUR starts, the latest a T25 at home at The RSM Classic in November. Short but laser-like off the tee and a wonderful putter. Horse for courses.
|142
|William Mouw
|24
|--
|KFT (Rookie)
|Suffice it to say that he’s groomed for this. The Pepperdine product leveraged power and precision for a trio of runners-up among six top 10s in 2024. T7 in scoring. Expect some noise on the West Coast Swing.
|143
|Pierceson Coody
|24
|1.052M
|Conditional
|If not for a sluggish start, the 2024 PGA TOUR rookie wouldn’t be in this position. Of all non-winners with his status, he’s the headliner, so leverage it while whining about playing time on Draft Day.
|144
|David Skinns
|42
|1.225M
|Top 125
|Among the better stories among the unheralded in 2024 after losing his card following a dreadful 2021-22. The uphill climb will continue toward a tighter target but he’ll stay busy in between Signature Events.
|145
|David Lipsky
|36
|1.543M
|Top 125
|Went from 165th to 97th in the FedExCup after the Playoffs. Wild. In the macro, it’s been three straight seasons of landing inside a tight range, so expectations are defined. At least he plays often.
|146
|Nick Hardy
|28
|770K*
|Multi-year
|Went in the wrong direction in his third season but he gets a mulligan via the winners category. It also means that he’s on sale, but he needs to clean up his touch around and on greens. Should be among the busiest.
|147
|Gary Woodland
|40
|915K
|Multi-year
|In hindsight, it probably was aggressive to expect more than he could yield after brain surgery, but now he’s in a contract season. He also recorded his best two finishes (both top 20s) in the FedExCup Fall.
|148
|Taylor Dickson
|32
|8K*
|KFT (Rookie)
|Broke out in his fourth season on the KFT with two wins and kept the pedal down late for another three top 10s. A favorable opening slot in the reorder covers minimal PGA TOUR experience (one start).
|149
|Sam Ryder
|35
|1.136M*
|Top 125
|Finishing 125th in the FedExCup is as far from being Mr. Irrelevant as it gets because he retained his card. Still a non-winner in 200 starts as a member, but he posts up. There’s value in the frequency.
|150
|Charley Hoffman
|48
|1.805M
|Top 125
|You love to see it. His late decision to burn a career earnings exemption paid off with a P2 among three top 10s. Just let him tumble into a lower round where he can be more impactful. He still belongs.
RB
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.