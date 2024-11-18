Improvements to TOUR’s competitive structure including eligibility, field sizes and FedExCup points system approved by PGA TOUR Policy Board

Exempt status to change from top 125 to top 100 in the FedExCup standings with conditional status for finishers 101-125. This change was incorporated for players who receive their cards via the Korn Ferry Tour/DP World Tour/Q-School to have a greater certainty of schedule and equitable playing opportunities for Full-Field Events.

The number of PGA TOUR cards available to the top finishers on the Korn Ferry Tour to be decreased from 30 to 20 while maintaining 10 from the DP World Tour and capping PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at five (rather than five and ties).

Adjustments for Open qualifiers at Full-Field Events to include: 144-player fields (4 – unchanged)

132-player fields (2)

120-player fields (0)