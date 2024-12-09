Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

The Grant Thornton Invitational returns for the second year, with Round 1 beginning Friday from Tiburón Golf Club. Last year's winners Lydia Ko and Jason Day are looking to defend their title at the mixed-team co-sanctioned event between the LPGA and PGA TOUR. A unique format will see 16 teams featuring global stars paired from both Tours compete across three rounds of distinct formats including Scramble, Foursomes and Modified Four-ball.