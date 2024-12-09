The First Look: Grant Thornton Invitational

LPGA PGA TOUR NOTES

Lydia Ko Jason Day Last year’s champions … Ko earned her way into the LPGA Hall of Fame this year after three wins (including a major) and a gold medal at the Paris Olympics … Day was a member of the Presidents Cup International Team and had four top-10 finishes on TOUR this year

Brooke Henderson Corey Conners Henderson, the winningest Canadian of all time on the LPGA or PGA TOUR, had nine top-10s this year including a T3 in her title defense at the season opener … Conners had four top-10s, played in the Olympics, and will end the year as Canada’s top-ranked male golfer.

Nelly Korda Tony Finau Korda had the most incredible of campaigns, winning seven times – including a major. She won the Rolex Player of the Year on the LPGA and will end the year ranked No. 1 in the world … Finau had five top-10s including three in a row in June (T3 at the U.S. Open).

Lexi Thompson Rickie Fowler This year marked Thompson’s final year playing a full-time schedule on the LPGA. She had four top-10s in 2024 including a T2 at the Meijer LPGA Classic and was part of the victorious American Solheim Cup team … Fowler’s best result came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP where he finished fourth.

Jennifer Kupcho Akshay Bhatia Kupcho had an impressive six top-10 results in 2024 highlighted by a runner-up at the LPGA’s team event, the Dow Championship … Bhatia notched his second career TOUR victory in April at the Valero Texas Open, winning in a playoff.

Celine Boutier Matthieu Pavon The French duo were both Olympians this year in their home country … Both Boutier and Pavon had four top-10s this season on their respective Tours, with Pavon breaking through for his first TOUR title at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Mel Reid Cameron Champ This is a first-time pairing for Champ and Reid. Reid played with Russell Henley last year and finished 13th while Champ finished T14 with Allisen Corpuz … The duo have combined for four career victories on their respective tours.

Andrea Lee Max Greyserman Lee recorded five top-10s this year including a T3 at the U.S. Women’s Open … Greyserman had an incredible back half of his 2024 season on TOUR, finishing in the top five in four of his last six events – including three runner-ups.

Jeeno Thitikul Tom Kim Thitikul had two wins and an incredible 12 top-10s in just 17 starts on the LPGA this season – including a win at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship (also hosted at Tiburón) … Kim, part of the International Presidents Cup team, had two top-10s on TOUR this season.

Patty Tavatanakit Jake Knapp Set to be a duo of long-bombers. Knapp sits 24th in Driving Distance in TOUR while Tavatanakit sits 23rd on the LPGA … Tavatanakit had a career resurgence this year, finding the winner’s circle for the first time in three years … Knapp recorded his maiden TOUR victory earlier in 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Megan Khang Matt Kuchar Khang was part of the American Solheim Cup team and earned her way in thanks to five top-10s this year … Kuchar has won three times in previous team competitions at Tiburón.

Lilia Vu Luke List Vu returned with a vengeance after a back injury earlier in 2024 sidelined her for nearly three months, winning in her first start back. She also finished T2 the next week, at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Vu had four top-10s this year … List’s best result of the season came at The Genesis Invitational where he finished T2 in the Signature Event.

Maja Stark J.T. Poston Maja Stark’s 2024 campaign was highlighted by back-to-back runner-up results in April, including at The Chevron Championship, the first major of the year on the LPGA … Poston had a tremendous finish to his PGA TOUR season, winning the Shriners Children’s Open for his third career TOUR title and then finishing T5 at The RSM Classic. He had six top-10s this year.

Allisen Corpuz Sahith Theegala Corpuz was a model of consistency this year, missing just four cuts, notching three top-10s and being part of the winning American Solheim Cup team … Theegala finished third in the FedExCup standings this year on the back of nine top-10s. He comes to the Grant Thornton having finished eighth at the Hero World Challenge. Corpuz and Theegala are long-time friends.

Lauren Coughlin Cameron Young Coughlin had a career-year on the LPGA, winning twice in a three-tournament span and finishing the year with eight top-10s. She also played on her first Solheim Cup team. It was an extra special week for Coughlin, who grew up just 90 minutes from the Solheim Cup venue in Virginia … Young had just one missed cut all year – and six top-10s – and comes into the Grant Thornton fresh off a 13th at the Hero World Challenge