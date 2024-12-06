PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Inside the Field: Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    For the second time since 2012, PGA TOUR cards are available via Q-School.

    The top five and ties at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage will earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership, resurrecting a cherished holiday golf tradition from the days of yore. Final Stage will be contested Dec. 12-15, across 72 holes, with the field playing two rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club (there will be no cut).

    After the top five and ties who earn TOUR cards, the next 40 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour. The following 20 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts on 2025 PGA TOUR Americas. The remainder of finishers will hold conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas.

    PGA TOUR Q-School by Korn Ferry began at pre-qualifying in September (eight sites), followed by First Stage in October (13 sites), then Second Stage in November and early December (five sites). Click here for results from all stages and sites.

    The field at Final Stage will feature 171 players. Ninety-one playersadvanced via Second Stage with the remainder of the field gaining direct access to Final Stage via various exemption categories.

    Here's a look at the field for 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage and how it was comprised.

    Dec. 8
    Patrick Cover - WD
    Freddie Kjettrup- WD

    Next 40 applicants on FedExCup Fall standings after top 125
    Tyson Alexander
    Paul Barjon
    Erik Barnes
    Joseph Bramlett
    Ryan Brehm
    Hayden Buckley
    Pierceson Coody
    Austin Cook
    Trace Crowe
    Kevin Dougherty
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Tyler Duncan
    Wilson Furr
    Lanto Griffin
    Garrick Higgo
    S.H. Kim
    Martin Laird
    Ryan McCormick
    Matt NeSmith
    Seungyul Noh
    Sean O'Hair
    Scott Piercy
    Chez Reavie
    Robby Shelton
    Roger Sloan
    Austin Smotherman
    Hayden Springer
    Justin Suh
    Callum Tarren
    Ben Taylor
    Alejandro Tosti
    Nick Watney
    Tom Whitney
    Brandon Wu
    Norman Xiong
    Carl Yuan

    Nos. 31-60 on 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    Matt Atkins
    Wil Bateman
    Zach Bauchou
    Sam Bennett
    Davis Chatfield
    Myles Creighton
    Brandon Crick
    Roberto Diaz
    Alistair Docherty
    Tommy Gainey
    Emilio Gonzalez
    Tano Goya
    Austin Hitt
    Nelson Ledesma
    Pontus Nyholm
    Alvaro Ortiz
    Trent Phillips
    Doc Redman
    Seth Reeves
    Ross Steelman
    Thomas Walsh
    Dalton Ward
    Joe Weiler
    Richy Werenski
    Kyle Westmoreland

    Top five on 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Matthew Riedel
    Austin Greaser
    Christo Lamprecht
    Nick Gabrelcik

    Current Korn Ferry Tour member that has been disabled to the extend he is unable to complete in more than 12 events

    Shad Tuten

    Nos. 1-10 on PGA TOUR Americas 2024 season-long Fortinet Cup Points List

    Barend Botha
    Ryan Burnett
    Will Cannon
    Clay Feagler
    Harry Hillier
    Ian Holt
    John Keefer
    Sandy Scott

    Nos. 1-2 on 2024 PGA TOUR Americas Segment 1 Points List

    Matthew Anderson

    Leading player on JGTO Official Order of Merit as of Final Qualifying Stage deadline (Nov. 13, 2024)

    Kensei Hirata

    No. 1 on 2024 Final Genesis Points List for KPGA

    Yubin Jang

    Major and Minor Medical category

    Bronson Burgoon
    MJ Daffue
    Tim Wilkinson

    Second Stage – Savannah, Georgia

    Marcelo Rozo
    Zack Fischer
    Cooper Musselman
    Christopher Crawford
    Tain Lee
    Rhein Gibson
    Zach James
    Jake Scott
    Spencer Ralston
    Ryan Blaum
    Charles Huntzinger
    Rayhan Thomas
    Ben Carr
    Cameron Huss
    Bryson Nimmer
    Derek Bard
    Grant Hirschman
    Luis G Garza
    Brandon Berry
    Jake Hall

    Second Stage – Dothan, Alabama

    Ashton Van Horne
    Owen Stamper
    John Augenstein
    Marcus Plunkett
    Chase Sienkiewicz
    Evan Brown
    John Houk
    Jacob Bergeron
    Blake McShea
    Connor Howe
    Jack Maguire
    Callum McNeill
    David Longmire
    Billy Tom Sargent
    Will Chandler
    Jin Chung
    Ryan Davis
    David Perkins
    Sam Choi
    Gavin Cohen

    Second Stage – Valencia, California

    Petr Hruby
    Corey Shaun
    Riley Lewis
    Takumi Kanaya
    Raul Pereda
    Nate Stember
    Jonas Baumgartner
    Sangmoon Bae
    David Gazzolo
    Nicolo Galletti
    Tanner Napier
    Dylan Menante
    Thomas Longbella
    Jeffrey Kang
    SeungTaek Lee
    Johnnie Greco

    Second Stage – Palm Coast, Florida

    Luke Guthrie
    Mateo Fernandez de Oliveir
    Brandon Hoelzer
    Andi Xu
    Runchanapong Youprayong
    Zecheng Dou
    Dan McCarthy
    Hank Lebioda
    Cody Blick
    Brendon Jelley
    Drew Doyle
    Dawson Jones
    Lance Yates
    Charles Reiter
    Caleb VanArragon
    Davis Shore
    Jeremy Gandon
    John Houchin

    Second Stage – Valdosta, Georgia

    Aman Gupta
    Blaine Hale, Jr.
    Chris Korte
    James Nicholas
    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    Dawson Armstrong
    Bryce Lewis
    Ryan Hall
    Kyle Cottam
    Brett White
    Cole Sherwood
    Steffen Smith
    Derek Hitchner
    Sebastian Szirmak
    Luke Gifford
    Travis Trace