Inside the Field: Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
For the second time since 2012, PGA TOUR cards are available via Q-School.
The top five and ties at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage will earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership, resurrecting a cherished holiday golf tradition from the days of yore. Final Stage will be contested Dec. 12-15, across 72 holes, with the field playing two rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club (there will be no cut).
After the top five and ties who earn TOUR cards, the next 40 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour. The following 20 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts on 2025 PGA TOUR Americas. The remainder of finishers will hold conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas.
PGA TOUR Q-School by Korn Ferry began at pre-qualifying in September (eight sites), followed by First Stage in October (13 sites), then Second Stage in November and early December (five sites). Click here for results from all stages and sites.
The field at Final Stage will feature 171 players. Ninety-one playersadvanced via Second Stage with the remainder of the field gaining direct access to Final Stage via various exemption categories.
Here's a look at the field for 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage and how it was comprised.
Dec. 8
Patrick Cover - WD
Freddie Kjettrup- WD
Next 40 applicants on FedExCup Fall standings after top 125
Tyson Alexander
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Hayden Buckley
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Trace Crowe
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Wilson Furr
Lanto Griffin
Garrick Higgo
S.H. Kim
Martin Laird
Ryan McCormick
Matt NeSmith
Seungyul Noh
Sean O'Hair
Scott Piercy
Chez Reavie
Robby Shelton
Roger Sloan
Austin Smotherman
Hayden Springer
Justin Suh
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Alejandro Tosti
Nick Watney
Tom Whitney
Brandon Wu
Norman Xiong
Carl Yuan
Nos. 31-60 on 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Matt Atkins
Wil Bateman
Zach Bauchou
Sam Bennett
Davis Chatfield
Myles Creighton
Brandon Crick
Roberto Diaz
Alistair Docherty
Tommy Gainey
Emilio Gonzalez
Tano Goya
Austin Hitt
Nelson Ledesma
Pontus Nyholm
Alvaro Ortiz
Trent Phillips
Doc Redman
Seth Reeves
Ross Steelman
Thomas Walsh
Dalton Ward
Joe Weiler
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Top five on 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking
Matthew Riedel
Austin Greaser
Christo Lamprecht
Nick Gabrelcik
Current Korn Ferry Tour member that has been disabled to the extend he is unable to complete in more than 12 events
Shad Tuten
Nos. 1-10 on PGA TOUR Americas 2024 season-long Fortinet Cup Points List
Barend Botha
Ryan Burnett
Will Cannon
Clay Feagler
Harry Hillier
Ian Holt
John Keefer
Sandy Scott
Nos. 1-2 on 2024 PGA TOUR Americas Segment 1 Points List
Matthew Anderson
Leading player on JGTO Official Order of Merit as of Final Qualifying Stage deadline (Nov. 13, 2024)
Kensei Hirata
No. 1 on 2024 Final Genesis Points List for KPGA
Yubin Jang
Major and Minor Medical category
Bronson Burgoon
MJ Daffue
Tim Wilkinson
Second Stage – Savannah, Georgia
Marcelo Rozo
Zack Fischer
Cooper Musselman
Christopher Crawford
Tain Lee
Rhein Gibson
Zach James
Jake Scott
Spencer Ralston
Ryan Blaum
Charles Huntzinger
Rayhan Thomas
Ben Carr
Cameron Huss
Bryson Nimmer
Derek Bard
Grant Hirschman
Luis G Garza
Brandon Berry
Jake Hall
Second Stage – Dothan, Alabama
Ashton Van Horne
Owen Stamper
John Augenstein
Marcus Plunkett
Chase Sienkiewicz
Evan Brown
John Houk
Jacob Bergeron
Blake McShea
Connor Howe
Jack Maguire
Callum McNeill
David Longmire
Billy Tom Sargent
Will Chandler
Jin Chung
Ryan Davis
David Perkins
Sam Choi
Gavin Cohen
Second Stage – Valencia, California
Petr Hruby
Corey Shaun
Riley Lewis
Takumi Kanaya
Raul Pereda
Nate Stember
Jonas Baumgartner
Sangmoon Bae
David Gazzolo
Nicolo Galletti
Tanner Napier
Dylan Menante
Thomas Longbella
Jeffrey Kang
SeungTaek Lee
Johnnie Greco
Second Stage – Palm Coast, Florida
Luke Guthrie
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveir
Brandon Hoelzer
Andi Xu
Runchanapong Youprayong
Zecheng Dou
Dan McCarthy
Hank Lebioda
Cody Blick
Brendon Jelley
Drew Doyle
Dawson Jones
Lance Yates
Charles Reiter
Caleb VanArragon
Davis Shore
Jeremy Gandon
John Houchin
Second Stage – Valdosta, Georgia
Aman Gupta
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Chris Korte
James Nicholas
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Dawson Armstrong
Bryce Lewis
Ryan Hall
Kyle Cottam
Brett White
Cole Sherwood
Steffen Smith
Derek Hitchner
Sebastian Szirmak
Luke Gifford
Travis Trace