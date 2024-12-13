Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 2: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Grant Thornton Invitational returns for the second year to Tiburón Golf Club. Last year's winners Lydia Ko and Jason Day are looking to defend their title at the mixed-team co-sanctioned event between the LPGA and PGA TOUR. A unique format will see 16 teams featuring global stars paired from both Tours compete across three rounds of distinct formats including Scramble, Foursomes and Modified Four-ball.
Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp lead the way in Naples with a first-round 14-under 58 in Scramble format. Jennifer Kupcho along with partner Akshay Bhatia and the Canadian duo Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners sit one back. Team Ko-Day opened with a 10-under 62 in their title defense. Saturday's round will see the teams play in a Foursomes format.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (NBC)
Teams
- Lydia Ko and Jason Day
- Nelly Korda and Daniel Berger
- Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler
- Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
- Lilia Vu and Luke List
- Jeeno Thitikul and Tom Kim
- Céline Boutier and Matthieu Pavon
- Allisen Corpuz and Sahith Theegala
- Lauren Coughlin and Cameron Young
- Mel Reid and Cameron Champ
- Gabriela Ruffels and Nick Dunlap
- Megan Khang and Matt Kuchar
- Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp
- Jennifer Kupcho and Akshay Bhatia
- Maja Stark and J.T. Poston
- Andrea Lee and Max Greyserman