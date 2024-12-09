Power Rankings: Grant Thornton Invitational

16. Mel Reid-Cameron Champ Both are back this year, albeit with different partners. Reid went just 2-for-6 in 2024 and sits 400th in the world. Champ went 7-for-26 and is outside the top 400 in the OWGR. As a result, they’re the most likely (and dangerous) to feed off each other.

15. Patty Tavatanakit-Jake Knapp This is a connection of two first-timers who made their headlines early in 2024 and since have faded overall. Tavatanakit won in consecutive weeks worldwide in February. Knapp broke through as a rookie in the second half of that fortnight.

14. Gabriela Ruffels-Nick Dunlap A pair of rookies on their respective circuits, Ruffels rose to as high as 40th in the world but she had only two top 30s in her last 13 starts. The 20-year-old Dunlap has lived a year beyond belief with two wins. He’s been as high as 30th in the world.

13. Lilia Vu-Luke List It’s been a long roller coaster ride of a 2024 for Vu, the former world No. 1 who placed T9 (with Joel Dahmen) here last year. Captured her lone victory immediately after a 10-week break for a sore back. Her balance can cover List’s weaknesses and so-so form.

12. Lauren Coughlin-Cameron Young Coughlin connected for eight top 10s on the LPGA this year, but it was a four-start blitz across six weeks over the summer that resonates. It included her first two victories. Young’s inconsistency probably can benefit from having a teammate.

11. Celine Boutier-Matthieu Pavon The all-French duo effectively is led by Boutier. Since a win on the LET two months ago, she has four top 10s and a pair of T12 in six starts, including her fifth straight top 20 at Tiburón. Also T12 here in last year’s inaugural. Pavon hasn’t made noise in months.

10. Lexi Thompson-Rickie Fowler Of the four reunions, this duo was worst among them last year at T6. Thompson just ended her full-time role with a T49 at Tiburón but she’s done damage here with a win and a T2 among six top 10s. Fowler was fourth in his last start at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

9. Andrea Lee-Max Greyserman Lee entered last year’s edition in scuffling form similar to her current. She and Billy Horschel settled for T14. Although having just wrapped his rookie year, Greyserman offers an elixir with red-hot form. Three seconds and a fourth in his last six starts.

8. Maja Stark-J.T. Poston Stark had three podiums and a T4 this year but she’s without a top 40 in three tries at Tiburón. Drawing the unflappable Poston ain’t too shabby, especially since he recently won the Shriners Children’s Open. He was T2 in his only prior try here (in 2019).

7. Jennifer Kupcho-Akshay Bhatia Kupcho is two years removed from her career year of 2022 during which she won three times, including a major. She’s been a regular at Tiburón but didn’t wrangle a top 25 until a T12 two weeks ago. Bhatia is soaring and in terrific form with a T2-fourth burst.

6. Allisen Corpuz-Sahith Theegala Although Corpuz has been quieted since winning the U.S. Women’s Open last year, she’s tops on her tour in hitting fairways and 10th in greens hit. That can free Theegala to do his thing as he feels. Both pegged it here last year and neither threatened.

5. Megan Khang-Matt Kuchar After finishing T4 (with Denny McCarthy) last year, Khang now joins forces with the all-time earnings leader at Tiburón. In a dozen starts at the QBE Shootout, Kuchar won thrice among eight top-threes. Both are sharpshooters with good recent form.

4. Jeeno Thitikul-Tom Kim Somehow the 22-year-old Kim has a younger partner. Thitikul, 21, just won at Tiburón for her seventh straight top 10 upon arrival. She led the LPGA in greens hit, putting and scoring. Kim just took solo second at the Hero World Challenge. Expect fireworks.

3. Brooke Henderson-Corey Conners The Canadian connection checked up one shot shy for solo silver here last year, so there is unfinished business. Neither won in 2024 but Henderson hung up nine top 10s among 12 top 25s. Conners’ totals were four and 13, respectively. Eerily similar profiles.

2. Nelly Korda-Tony Finau Korda has seven wins in 2024, including her second major that punctuated a run of five straight victories at the time. She is the Rolex Player of the Year. Finau has rested since surgery on his left knee on Oct. 15. They were T4 here last year.