46M AGO

Inside the Field: Grant Thornton Invitational

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The second iteration of the Grant Thornton Invitational takes place from Dec. 13-15, 2024, at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida, featuring a 32-player field evenly comprised of PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour professionals playing on 16 mixed teams that will compete for an equal purse of $4 million.

    The tournament’s field includes 24 of the top 50 in the world from the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour in a unique and exciting approach during the three-day professional competition will include Scramble, Foursomes and a Modified Four-Ball format. More information on the format can be found here: Grant Thornton Invitational golf tournament unveils three distinct formats for mixed-team play.

    A full list of the 16 teams competing can be found below:

    • Lydia Ko and Jason Day
    • Nelly Korda and Tony Finau
    • Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler
    • Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
    • Lilia Vu and Luke List
    • Jeeno Thitikul and Tom Kim
    • Céline Boutier and Matthieu Pavon
    • Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala
    • Lauren Coughlin and Cameron Young
    • Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
    • Mel Reid and Cameron Champ
    • Gabriela Ruffels and Nick Dunlap
    • Megan Khang and Matt Kuchar
    • Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp
    • Jennifer Kupcho and Akshay Bhatia
    • Maja Stark and J.T. Poston