Inside the Field: Grant Thornton Invitational
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The second iteration of the Grant Thornton Invitational takes place from Dec. 13-15, 2024, at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida, featuring a 32-player field evenly comprised of PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour professionals playing on 16 mixed teams that will compete for an equal purse of $4 million.
The tournament’s field includes 24 of the top 50 in the world from the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour in a unique and exciting approach during the three-day professional competition will include Scramble, Foursomes and a Modified Four-Ball format. More information on the format can be found here: Grant Thornton Invitational golf tournament unveils three distinct formats for mixed-team play.
A full list of the 16 teams competing can be found below:
- Lydia Ko and Jason Day
- Nelly Korda and Tony Finau
- Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler
- Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
- Lilia Vu and Luke List
- Jeeno Thitikul and Tom Kim
- Céline Boutier and Matthieu Pavon
- Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala
- Lauren Coughlin and Cameron Young
- Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
- Mel Reid and Cameron Champ
- Gabriela Ruffels and Nick Dunlap
- Megan Khang and Matt Kuchar
- Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp
- Jennifer Kupcho and Akshay Bhatia
- Maja Stark and J.T. Poston