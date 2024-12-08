Ten players to watch at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry’s Final Stage

Two months ago, Docherty fell on the wrong side of one of the Korn Ferry Tour’s most gripping bubbles in recent memory, and he’ll look to wipe that sting from his mind at Final Stage. Docherty entered the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at No. 46 on the Points List, needing something special for a chance at his first TOUR card. He came up with something special, closing in 4-under 68 at French Lick for an eventual runner-up finish – and his prospects for finishing inside the top 30 came down to the final group on the course Sunday, where Brian Campbell and Doc Redman each faced a mid-range putt on the closing hole, neither with a TOUR card on the line (Campbell was safely in, Redman was confirmed out). If one missed, Docherty would finish in a two-way T2 and earn the final card. If both made, Noah Goodwin would be in. Both made; Goodwin was #TOURBound, and Docherty finished No. 32 on the Points List with a three-way T2 at the season finale. Docherty has had two months to wrestle with this scenario and allow it to fuel him for another chance at a card – which he’ll take this week in northeast Florida.