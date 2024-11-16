Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 4: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The penultimate FedExCup Fall event takes place from the island of Bermuda with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.
Andrew Novak and Rafael Campos each shot rounds of 9-under 62 on Moving Day to reach 16-under and enter the final round tied atop the leaderboard. Justin Lower bogeyed the final hole to shoot 68 and sit a shot back at 15-under, while Wesley Bryan tied the course record with a 10-under 61 to move to fourth at 13-under.
As the FedExCup Fall winds down valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup Fall standings) that earn players starts in the first two Signature Events.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.