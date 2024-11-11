PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Staff @PGATOUR

    The penultimate FedExCup Fall event takes place from the island of Bermuda with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.

    As the FedExCup Fall winds down valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup Fall standings) that earn players starts in the first two Signature Events.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
    • Saturday: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

