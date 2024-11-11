4H AGO
Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The penultimate FedExCup Fall event takes place from the island of Bermuda with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.
As the FedExCup Fall winds down valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup Fall standings) that earn players starts in the first two Signature Events.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Thursday-Friday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.