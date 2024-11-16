Rory McIlroy tied for lead with Rasmus Højgaard, Antoine Rozner after third round at DP World Tour Championship

Both Højgaard and the No. 154-ranked Rozner are secure one of the 10 PGA TOUR cards on offer for next season via the PGA TOUR eligibility pathway. After the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship, the DP World Tour Top 10 offers dual membership for the following PGA TOUR season to the top 10 players in the final Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex, not otherwise exempt (DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking).