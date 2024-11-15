Three takeaways from Odyssey’s new Ai-ONE Square 2 Square putters
3 Min Read
A look at the Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square putter family. (Odyssey)
Written by Alistair Cameron @PGATOUR
Zero-torque putters have taken the PGA TOUR by storm this season. Now, Odyssey is re-entering the space with their new line of Square 2 Square putters. They’re designed for players looking to take face rotation out of putting. Three of their most popular putter styles within their Ai-ONE lineup, the Double Wide, No. 7 and Jailbird, the putter that became famous last year after several players used it successfully on the PGA TOUR, are now available with Square 2 Square, zero-torque technology. The putters are starting to trickle out on TOUR and Odyssey is releasing the line to the public on Nov. 29. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Odyssey’s latest offering.
A shaft re-think
The Square 2 Square lineup focuses on Odyssey’s stroke balance formula. To achieve this, the biggest change in the design has been made to the putter shaft. The Square 2 Square putters are center-shafted, with the shaft attaching to the head toward the middle of the putter head and closer to the center of gravity plane. The putter balances with the toe up because of the shaft positioning. As a result, when the putter face is opened or closed it naturally wants to return back to square.
The entry point for the shaft also is farther back from the face than in previous designs, which allows for 3.3 degrees of forward shaft lean. That number was arrived at after PGA TOUR feedback. This allows the grip to sit in an offset position and allow players to line up the putter head in a natural square position.
The shaft itself is a Stroke Lab 90 putter shaft, designed to take 25-30 grams of weight (depending on the model) out of the shaft. Odyssey created this so that the weight can then be distributed across the putter head and under the grip. This helps counterbalance the putter.
A look at the Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square putter grip. (Odyssey)
Choosing the putter head
There are three heads picked for the Square 2 Square lineup: the Double Wide, which is a wider-bodied blade, the No. 7 with its classic fangs-shaped head, and Jailbird, which was made famous in 2023 by the likes of Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley.
A look at the Odyssey Ai-ONE Square 2 Square putter family. (Odyssey)
These three putters feature some of the largest heads that Odyssey makes, and that is intentional. The larger head allows for a heavier putter head, which is crucial to creating a zero-torque club. The heavier head allows Odyssey to create a higher moment of inertia. That results in increased stability and resistance to twisting.
The Double Wide and No. 7 putters feature a navy blue PVD finish seen across the original Ai-ONE design, while the Jailbird comes in its classic white-and-black paint job.
AI-ONE insert inclusion
The Ai-ONE putters were first released in late 2023. They immediately made news at the season-opening The Sentry, where Chris Kirk used an Odyssey Ai-ONE Milled Six T CH putter on his way to victory in Kapalua. The Ai-ONE line introduced an AI-designed insert that was designed based on data collected by the company’s research and development department from both professional and amateur golfers. The insert, made using the company’s “White Hot Urethane” material, features contours to produce a more consistent strike no matter the contact point across the face. By reducing the variation in strike across the putter head the Ai-ONE insert allows for better distance control with putts.
The Odyssey Ai-One Square 2 Square putter lineup releases on presale Nov. 15 with the putters hitting retail on Nov. 29.
Alistair is a senior staff member at the PGA TOUR. Born and raised in England, he played golf professionally on the European Alps Tour before joining the PGA TOUR. Follow Alistair Cameron on Twitter.