Three takeaways from Odyssey’s new Ai-ONE Square 2 Square putters

Zero-torque putters have taken the PGA TOUR by storm this season. Now, Odyssey is re-entering the space with their new line of Square 2 Square putters. They’re designed for players looking to take face rotation out of putting. Three of their most popular putter styles within their Ai-ONE lineup, the Double Wide, No. 7 and Jailbird, the putter that became famous last year after several players used it successfully on the PGA TOUR, are now available with Square 2 Square, zero-torque technology. The putters are starting to trickle out on TOUR and Odyssey is releasing the line to the public on Nov. 29. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Odyssey’s latest offering.