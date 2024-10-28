Russian pro Egor Eroshenko leads Monday qualifiers for Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Notes: Made five birdies in a bogey-free qualifying round … This will mark his fourth TOUR start of 2024. Qualified for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and Puerto Rico Open by winning the 2023 South Florida PGA Professional Championship. Qualified for the PGA Championship as a top-20 finisher at the PGA Professional Championship … Graduated in 2017 from the PGA Golf Management program at Eastern Kentucky University … Works as an assistant pro at John’s Island Club in Vero Beach, Florida; previously was an assistant pro at Country Club of York in Pennsylvania.