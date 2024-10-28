Russian pro Egor Eroshenko leads Monday qualifiers for Butterfield Bermuda Championship
3 Min Read
Egor Eroshenko, Luke Schniederjans, Tyler Collet and Ethan Cairns Monday qualified for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
Russia’s Egor Eroshenko is set for his PGA TOUR debut, just a few months into his professional career.
Eroshenko earned one of four available spots at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship’s Monday qualifier, pacing the field with a 6-under 66 at Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate's International Course. Luke Schniederjans, Tyler Collet and Ethan Cairns also qualified at 5-under 67.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship qualifier was contested Oct. 21, three weeks before the tournament, which will be contested for the sixth consecutive year at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Eroshenko recently turned pro after a four-year college career at the University of Central Florida, and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship qualifier was contested just 40 miles from his college campus. He has already won on the Minor League Golf Tour, at last month’s Westchester CC 2-Day in South Florida, where he bested several veteran pros. Now he has earned a tee time on the PGA TOUR.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship will mark the penultimate event of the FedExCup Fall. The top 125 on the FedExCup Fall standings after The RSM Classic will be fully exempt on the 2025 PGA TOUR.
Here’s a capsule look at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship’s Monday qualifiers:
Egor Eroshenko (6-under 66)
Hometown: Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Alma mater: University of Central Florida
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made six birdies in a bogey-free qualifying round … Graduated from the University of Central Florida in spring 2024; led the Knights as a senior with a 72.4 scoring average. Was also named a GCAA All-America Scholar as a senior … Earned his first Minor League Golf Tour victory at last month’s Westchester CC 2-Day … Won the 2018 Russian Junior Boys title and 2019 Russian Amateur Championship … Was co-medalist at the 2019 European Boys Team Championship.
Tyler Collet (5-under 67)
Age: 29
Hometown: Cross Lanes, West Virginia
Alma mater: Eastern Kentucky University
PGA TOUR starts: 7
Cuts made: 1
Best PGA TOUR finish: T68, 2024 Puerto Rico Open
Notes: Made five birdies in a bogey-free qualifying round … This will mark his fourth TOUR start of 2024. Qualified for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and Puerto Rico Open by winning the 2023 South Florida PGA Professional Championship. Qualified for the PGA Championship as a top-20 finisher at the PGA Professional Championship … Graduated in 2017 from the PGA Golf Management program at Eastern Kentucky University … Works as an assistant pro at John’s Island Club in Vero Beach, Florida; previously was an assistant pro at Country Club of York in Pennsylvania.
Luke Schniederjans (5-under 67)
Age: 26
Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia
Alma mater: Georgia Tech
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made five birdies, an eagle and two bogeys in qualifying round … Made three of six cuts on the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas, finishing No. 126 on season-long Fortinet Cup … Finished between Nos. 11 and 29 on PGA TOUR Canada’s Fortinet Cup in three straight campaigns (2021-23) … Has made six career Korn Ferry Tour starts … Won three collegiate events at Georgia Tech; his career scoring average (71.37) is third lowest in program history … Brother of Ollie Schniederjans, a fellow Georgia Tech alum, who has made 187 career starts across the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour.
Ethan Cairns (5-under 67)
Age: 26
Hometown: Plantation, Florida
Alma mater: Coker University
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made two eagles, four birdies and three bogeys in qualifying round … Debuted on TOUR at the 2023 Barracuda Championship, into which he received a sponsor exemption … Finished No. 137 on the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season-long standings, making two cuts in nine starts … Lettered in volleyball and golf at Western High School in South Florida.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.