Bryan brothers Wesley, George paired together at Butterfield Bermuda Championship
It will be a familial affair at Port Royal Golf Course this week as the Bryan brothers, Wesley and George, will be paired together for the first two rounds of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The siblings, who run a popular YouTube channel aptly named “Bryan Bros Golf,” have played in the same PGA TOUR tournament twice, but have never been paired together. Camiko Smith, a Bermuda native and close friend of the Bryans, will round out the threesome. They are scheduled to tee off at 10:47 a.m. ET on Thursday.
“It was pretty special just to be able to tee it up on the PGA TOUR with him,” Wesley Bryan said at last year’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship. “That was kind of our dream… So to be able to say that we did that together is pretty dadgum special.”
Another memory will be made this week as both Bryans are amidst a crucial fall stretch. Wesley Bryan is No. 128 in the FedExCup Fall, just outside the all-important top 125 bubble. The top 125 finishers in the FedExCup Fall after next week’s The RSM Classic will earn fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR for 2025. Bryan, a one-time TOUR winner, hasn’t held full status since 2022. He’s finished outside the top 150 of the FedExCup in each of his last five seasons. He is fresh off four consecutive made cuts, including a T6 at last week’s World Wide Technology Championship that vaulted him 10 spots in the FedExCup Fall standings.
George Bryan IV, meanwhile, is attempting to earn a PGA TOUR card for the first time. The standout collegiate player has made multiple attempts to play on TOUR since turning pro in 2010. Now, at age 36, Bryan IV might have his best chance. He advanced through the First Stage of Q-School presented by Korn Ferry last month. He will compete at Second Stage in early December. Bryan IV made the cut in his TOUR debut at last year’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He received a sponsor exemption to return this year.
It will be a comfortable pairing alongside Smith, who has caddied for both Bryans at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Smith, 39, has made two career PGA TOUR starts – both at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Bryan brothers created their YouTube channel in 2014 and have amassed more than 450,000 subscribers. Their content documents both players’ professional golf pursuits, along with trick-shot videos and competitions with other YouTube creators and PGA TOUR pros. Both played in the inaugural Creator Classic at the TOUR Championship earlier this year at the restored East Lake Golf Club.