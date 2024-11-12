Bryan brothers Wesley, George paired together at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Another memory will be made this week as both Bryans are amidst a crucial fall stretch. Wesley Bryan is No. 128 in the FedExCup Fall, just outside the all-important top 125 bubble. The top 125 finishers in the FedExCup Fall after next week’s The RSM Classic will earn fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR for 2025. Bryan, a one-time TOUR winner, hasn’t held full status since 2022. He’s finished outside the top 150 of the FedExCup in each of his last five seasons. He is fresh off four consecutive made cuts, including a T6 at last week’s World Wide Technology Championship that vaulted him 10 spots in the FedExCup Fall standings.