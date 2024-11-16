Local art student wins sustainability-inspired art contest hosted by Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Bermudian student Rhys Tucker Bowen won an art content held by the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. (Credit Doug Milne)
Written by Doug Milne @PGATOUR
As a solitary sport, the game of golf requires great patience, focus and creativity for innovative approaches towards desired outcomes.
The same can be said for art.
As a way of connecting the two mediums in a natural and impactful way, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship held a contest soliciting designs for the artwork to be featured on the sustainable, aluminum water bottle given to players and patrons.
Though he doesn’t play golf, Bermudian student Rhys Tucker Bowen does admit to finding the game interesting.
That interest, coupled with his artistic vision, resulted in the 13-year-old’s design of a golfer’s swing against a backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean being selected as the winner.
“It was great announcing to the school that Rhys won,” said Richard Sutton, Bermuda Institute’s art and design educator and director of student affairs. “I called him up in front of everyone at school, but he wasn’t aware of why he was being summoned. When I made the announcement, his jaw dropped in surprise. It was just a really nice moment for him and the entire student body.”
“It felt great, but I was really nervous,” Rhys said. “Art is a way to express yourself and your creativity, so the idea for the image popped up in my mind and I decided to draw it. I thought it looked pretty cool.”
“This kind of thing is something I encourage all students to be a part of,” Sutton said. “I want the students and their families to understand that visual art is not just about painting, but also about design and building towards being designers and world changers. This is a good example of what we do in the classroom and how it plays out in the real world.”
In the classroom, students work with everything from clay and cardboard when working on architectural projects. There is also painting and learning of art history.
Another area upon which Sutton’s art club is focused is with regard to creating self-sustaining buildings, with considerations for such things as air flow and hurricanes. As such, there is a connection with the science department at the school to help the students deliver a theoretical product.
“Rhys has been in the school’s art club for upwards of six years, so to have him be a part of the club and turn out a winner like this is incredible and encouraging for everyone else around and involved,” Sutton said.
“I had no idea about the contest,” said Dayna Bowen, Rhys’ mother. “When Mr. Sutton left me a message to call him, he said it was an emergency. I got nervous and wondered what my son had done. When he told me Rhys had won the contest, I nearly screamed for joy in my office. I’m sure the person next to me wondered what was wrong with me.”
On Wednesday of tournament week, Rhys, along with his mother and teacher, made their way to Port Royal Golf Course where they met and interacted with a host of appreciative – and impressed – PGA TOUR players.
“I’m extremely proud,” said Dayna. “It brings me to tears. He has been drawing pictures since he was about two years old. His sister, father and I are extremely proud of him. We’re just over the moon about this win. It’s an extreme confidence boost because he absolutely loves art.”
“Most interesting to me is drawing landscapes and environment scenes, so this is something I’ll remember for a long time,” Rhys said. “Actually, I’m sure I’ll remember this forever.”
And, because of the motivation behind the Butterfield Bermuda Championship’s sustainability-inspired contest, this particular work of his will be around forever as well.