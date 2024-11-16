Wesley Bryan ties course record with tremendous 61 in treacherous winds at Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
Wesley Bryan fired a course-record-tying 61 at Port Royal Golf Course Saturday to rocket more than 40 spots up the leaderboard at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship – and is now firmly in the mix as he looks to not only win for the first time on the PGA TOUR since 2017, but also re-earn his TOUR card for 2025.
Bryan – who started on the back nine – opened with back-to-back birdies before adding two more birdies and an eagle on the par-5 17th before making the turn.
Bryan made two more birdies and another eagle on the front nine to come in with a 10-under 61, his lowest round of the season.
Funny enough, Bryan admitted he stayed up until about 2 a.m. to catch the conclusion of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match (“It was one of those spectacle events that I just felt like I needed to watch,” he said) and had a very quick warm-up, with the winds blowing approximately 30 miles per hour.
“Started making birdies, then I guess I kind of woke up at the end and I guess it never really stopped,” Bryan said.
“I’ve been hitting the ball really nice and been hitting it solid and been putting pretty well. I felt like these type of conditions really for my entire golfing career, I've really enjoyed wind.”
Bryan has made five straight cuts through the FedExCup Fall and keeps inching closer to the magical No. 125 mark in the standings. He finished tied for sixth last week at the World Wide Technology Championship and came into the week No. 128. He is projected, now, inside the top-125 mark – but there is still much golf to be played.
Wesley Bryan buries eagle putt at Butterfield Bermuda
“I mean, nobody knows (…) when a 61's going to come. That's just kind of a career day,” Bryan said. “Hopefully I (…) get in the mix tomorrow on the back nine. That would be the ultimate goal.”
Bryan, along with his brother George (who received a spot in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship via a sponsor exemption and missed the cut – but did get to play the first two rounds alongside his brother) have long had a successful and influential YouTube channel. It now boasts more than 450,000 subscribers. With three kids at home, Wesley Bryan says the youngsters don’t travel as much as they used to, and he’s been able to develop a lot more close friendships amongst the guys who have been on TOUR for as long as he has.
Along with that side of things, he said, he’s loving the game – between the digital world and the real world - “probably way more now” than he ever has.
That’s a good mindset to have as he heads into Sunday in Bermuda just a few shots back of the lead. It’ll be an important finale for Bryan’s season, and his career.
“I’m having a blast with it,” Bryan said. “Going to go out and try to put a good one together tomorrow and maybe creep up that leaderboard right there.”