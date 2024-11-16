Wesley Bryan ties course record with tremendous 61 in treacherous winds at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Bryan, along with his brother George (who received a spot in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship via a sponsor exemption and missed the cut – but did get to play the first two rounds alongside his brother) have long had a successful and influential YouTube channel. It now boasts more than 450,000 subscribers. With three kids at home, Wesley Bryan says the youngsters don’t travel as much as they used to, and he’s been able to develop a lot more close friendships amongst the guys who have been on TOUR for as long as he has.