New father Rafael Campos barely made his Thursday tee time, now co-leads at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

“All I thought about was like, ‘Hey, you've played in the wind.’ It was very windy today, especially at the end, but it does give me confidence. The harder it gets, the better it is for me, I believe,” Campos said. “I was looking forward to a big test today. I was really happy that I was able to perform the way I did and kind of bad shots, kind of let them go away and just focus on the following shots.”